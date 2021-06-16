2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Confirmed, Hybrid Coming Later
As we anticipated last month, Toyota has revealed it will launch the Corolla Cross in the United States for the 2022 model year. Positioned between the C-HR and the RAV4, the new Corolla Cross will compete in the subcompact SUV segment.
Under the hood, it will have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 169 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque. It will be paired to a CVT automatic with power driven either to the front or to all four wheels. Toyota expects a fuel economy of around 32 miles per gallon and a towing capacity of 1,500 pounds.
The Corolla Cross’s namesake is most apparent in its interior. The dashboard looks to be pulled straight out of the Corolla sedan, aside from the adjusted center console. And like in the Corolla, the Corolla Cross is offered with a moonroof and power-adjustable driver’s seat. However, it’s also available with a power liftgate, which the Corolla doesn’t have.
Toyota owners will probably recognize the technologies as well. The standard infotainment system boasts a 7-inch touch-screen while the upgraded system gets an 8-inch unit. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and there are charging ports for rear passengers who cannot reach the wireless charging pad.
Like virtually all new Toyotas, the 2022 Corolla Cross will get the Toyota Safety Sense suite of active and driver-assist features, though the automaker didn’t specify which one. We expect it will be the 2.0 version, but that remains to be seen.
During the crossover’s reveal, Toyota also announced that a hybrid model would be on its way for the 2023 model year. Details are still scarce, but if it shares its powertrain with the Corolla, you can expect a 121-horsepower, 1.8-liter engine with upward of 40 mpg.
