2022 Toyota GR 86 Will Cost under $29,000

Photo: Toyota

In a surprising turn of events, the next-generation 2022 Toyota GR 86 will cost under $30,000. In fact, it will start at just $27,700, though the $1,025 destination charge brings that up to $28,725. That’s only $640 more than the outgoing car and $295 cheaper than its Subaru-branded twin, which comes at a slight shock.

The reason is that the new 86 represents a significant improvement over the first-gen model. At first glance, its 23-horsepower increase might not seem like a lot, but the engine has been completely retuned to better deliver that power. Peak torque — an extra 28 lb-ft — now arrives at just 3,700 RPM as opposed to 6,600 RPM, and as a result the car is substantially faster, particularly when accelerating out of curves or from a standstill.

Toyota estimates the manual-transmission GR 86 goes from 0-60 mph in six seconds, down from seven. For the automatic, which costs $1,500 extra, it’s 6.6 seconds, down from eight. Though the automatic is both slower and costlier, it’s also a lot more efficient, getting 25 mpg combined compared to just 22 mpg combined for the manual. Still, most people interested in a car like the GR 86 should be strongly considering the manual.

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 will be offered at only trim levels: the base model and the GR 86 Premium. The latter will start at $30,300, not including the destination charge. Premium models add an eight-speaker audio system, a leather steering wheel, heated ultrasuede seats with leather side bolsters, and 18-inch wheels.

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

The base model is already well equipped, though. Standard features include an 8-inch touch screen, 7-inch digital gauge cluster, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, and smart keyless entry. The Premium model doesn’t add any performance-enhancing features, so buyers simply looking an affordable and fun-to-drive rear-drive sports coupe can feel satisfied opting for the base model.

Purchasing a new 2022 GR 86 also comes with a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association, where you can get to grips with the car without breaking the law. After all, Toyobaru drivers wouldn’t break the law…right?