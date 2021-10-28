2022 Toyota GR 86 Will Cost under $29,000
In a surprising turn of events, the next-generation 2022 Toyota GR 86 will cost under $30,000. In fact, it will start at just $27,700, though the $1,025 destination charge brings that up to $28,725. That’s only $640 more than the outgoing car and $295 cheaper than its Subaru-branded twin, which comes at a slight shock.
The reason is that the new 86 represents a significant improvement over the first-gen model. At first glance, its 23-horsepower increase might not seem like a lot, but the engine has been completely retuned to better deliver that power. Peak torque — an extra 28 lb-ft — now arrives at just 3,700 RPM as opposed to 6,600 RPM, and as a result the car is substantially faster, particularly when accelerating out of curves or from a standstill.
Toyota estimates the manual-transmission GR 86 goes from 0-60 mph in six seconds, down from seven. For the automatic, which costs $1,500 extra, it’s 6.6 seconds, down from eight. Though the automatic is both slower and costlier, it’s also a lot more efficient, getting 25 mpg combined compared to just 22 mpg combined for the manual. Still, most people interested in a car like the GR 86 should be strongly considering the manual.
The 2022 Toyota GR 86 will be offered at only trim levels: the base model and the GR 86 Premium. The latter will start at $30,300, not including the destination charge. Premium models add an eight-speaker audio system, a leather steering wheel, heated ultrasuede seats with leather side bolsters, and 18-inch wheels.
The base model is already well equipped, though. Standard features include an 8-inch touch screen, 7-inch digital gauge cluster, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, and smart keyless entry. The Premium model doesn’t add any performance-enhancing features, so buyers simply looking an affordable and fun-to-drive rear-drive sports coupe can feel satisfied opting for the base model.
Purchasing a new 2022 GR 86 also comes with a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association, where you can get to grips with the car without breaking the law. After all, Toyobaru drivers wouldn’t break the law…right?
Kurt Verlin was born in France and lives in the United States. Throughout his life he was always told French was the language of romance, but it was English he fell in love with. He likes cats, music, cars, 30 Rock, Formula 1, and pretending to be a race car driver in simulators; but most of all, he just likes to write about it all. See more articles by Kurt.