2022 Toyota GR Supra Arrives with Limited Carbon Fiber Edition

Photo: Toyota

It’s hard to believe it’s already been three years since the Supra returned to the world. Unfortunately for Toyota, historic nameplates are a dime a dozen and no longer enough to attract customers. Fortunately for those customers, the automaker has been remarkably active when it comes to keeping its iconic sports car feeling fresh.

For 2022, the Mark V Supra is getting yet more standard features alongside a brand-new, limited Carbon Fiber Edition. The latter will only be sold 600 times, making it the most exclusive fifth-generation Supra to date. Based on the Supra 3.0, it features a carbon fiber front splitter, spoiler, and rockers, as well as larger front and rear canards for better aero performance. Further carbon fiber trim, along with red-and-black Alcantara, adorns the interior.

When the A91 Supra launched for the 2020 model year, it featured only a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder developed by BMW. For the 2021 model year, Toyota raised horsepower from 335 to 382 and introduced the Supra 2.0, a more affordable model powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder. Additionally, it made changes to the chassis to improve stability through corner transitions.

For the 2022 model year, the Toyota GR Supra isn’t getting any upgrades under the hood, but it is getting a few other enhancements. The Supra 3.0 now comes with standard heated seats while the 3.0 Premium is now offered with an optional red leather-trimmed interior. Models equipped with the Premium Audio package also get full-screen Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Whether you buy a Supra 2.0 or 3.0, your purchase is accompanied by a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association. After all, for Toyota, the Supra doesn’t just represent the opportunity to cash in on a beloved nameplate. It’s a sports car for driving enthusiasts, and people who drive it should probably learn how to push it to the limit.