ICYMI: VW Debuted 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R in Chicago

The 2022 Golf R (left) and 2022 Golf GTI made their debut in Chicago

Photo: Volkswagen

A lot has happened in the automotive industry in the last few months, so I wouldn’t be surprised if you missed some of it. For example, the Chicago Auto Show — which typically takes place every February — recently occurred and Volkswagen unveiled the 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R.

It seems like we’ve been waiting forever for an update on the Volkswagen Golf, and the automaker finally decided to give us one. At this year’s Chicago Auto Show, the 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R made their debut, along with some model details and pricing.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

The 2022 Golf GTI starts at $29,545 as it enters its eighth generation. It has new X-shaped fog lights, new wheel designs, a classic honeycomb lower grille, a red grille line, red brake calipers, and dual exhaust tips. The golf ball design for the shift knob and standard plaid seats are present on this model, bringing the hot hatch’s iconic past into the future. When it comes to power, the Golf GTI can get up to 241 hp with its 2.0-liter turbo TSI engine, which is 13 hp more than the last model.

Photo: Volkswagen

Photo: Volkswagen

2022 Volkswagen Golf R

With just one fully-loaded trim available, the 2022 Golf R starts at $43,645. Rather than red, the Golf R features a blue grille line and brake calipers. This performance model also has more aggressive front and rear bumpers than the GTI and a quad-tipped exhaust system. You’ll also find a large two-piece rear spoiler as well as body-colored side sill extensions. The new Golf R has the same engine as the GTI but gets 315 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque with the automatic transmission while the vehicle’s manual allows for 280 lb-ft of torque.

Photo: Volkswagen

Photo: Volkswagen

Both models are set to reach U.S. dealerships in Q4 of 2021. Keep an eye out for additional details here as they become available.