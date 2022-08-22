No Comments

2023 Cadillac Escalade Overview

Photo: Cadillac

As the biggest vehicle in the Cadillac lineup, the Escalade has been the pinnacle of large SUV luxury for more than 20 years. The 2023 Cadillac Escalade arrives with a handful of interior updates as well as the all-new Cadillac Escalade-V.

Exterior

The 2023 Escalade is available at six trim levels and can be painted in a variety of premium colors like Radiant Red, Black Raven, Crystal White Tricoat, and more (depending on the model you choose). The standard 22-inch alloy wheels perfectly accent the SUV’s large stature while the front features ultra-modern, sleek headlamps. The rear showcases the signature vertical light blade LED lamps that the Escalade is known for. Depending on the trim you select, you could find a blacked-out sport grille that demands attention everywhere you go.

Photo: Cadillac

Performance

Under the hood is a 6.2-liter V8 engine that delivers 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Cadillac states that its Dynamic Fuel Management system works to use a certain number of cylinders to optimize fuel economy and power. You can also opt for the available Duramax 3.0-liter diesel engine that increases efficiency but still generates 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. The 2023 Escalade-V maxes out power with its supercharged version of the 6.2-liter V8 by pumping out an unbelievable 682 hp and 653 lb-ft of torque.

Interior

Much of the Escalade’s appeal comes from its luxurious interior. Seen as a high-end vehicle for premium travel, the cabin of this large Cadillac SUV can be filled with everything from hand-finished leather to a console refrigerator with freezer mode. That freezer can hold up to six 24-oz. bottles at temperatures ranging from 23-41 degrees Fahrenheit. The newly available 16-way power driver and front-passenger seats are heated and ventilated for optimal comfort. Rounding out the interior highlights are the enormous UltraView sunroof and ambient lighting settings with 26 color options.

Photo: Cadillac

Technology

The tech inside the new Cadillac Escalade has also been upgraded. While the standard AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system is upscale and better than most other car audio systems, you can also choose to go even further with the all-new 36-speaker AKG Studio Reference system. Cadillac promises an immersive 360-degree listening experience with this setup. If you’d like to keep second- and third-row passengers pleased, the available rear-seat entertainment system puts 12.6-inch touch-screen displays on the headrests, which can connect with compatible devices for video and audio.

When it comes to the infotainment up front, the augmented reality-enable navigation system gives you a live street view directly behind the steering wheel on the Cluster Display. You can also put the map directions on that screen. Just above that is where you can add the new head-up display that showcases vital vehicle statistics in your eye line.

Safety

Another new feature for 2023 is the available Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist system that detects perpendicular and parallel parking spots when going 18 mpg or under. The system will beep, tell you to stop, and will automatically move the vehicle into the parking spot. As expected, the new Escalade can also be equipped with Super Cruise hands-free driving tech. Other safety highlights include HD surround vision, an available rear camera mirror with washer, and available Night Vision.