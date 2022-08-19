No Comments

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV gives all-electric vehicle shoppers a compact SUV option with generous passenger and cargo space, plenty of modern technology, and close to 250 miles of driving range. For its second year on the market, the Bolt EUV has been deeply discounted with a new starting price of $27,200. It’s available in two trim levels: LT and Premier.

Photo: Chevrolet

New for 2023

The Bolt EUV’s most important addition for the 2023 model year is the Redline Edition package. On the exterior, this package provide black and red badging, a red decal for the mirror caps, and red-accented gloss black wheels. The interior is trimmed in jet black leather with red stitching.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and charging

The Bolt EUV can travel up to 247 miles on a single charge. Its 65-kilowatt-hour battery pack gains 100 miles of range every 30 minutes from a public DC fast charger, or 39 miles of range per hour plugged into a 240-volt home charging unit. The electric motor delivers 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, allowing the Bolt EUV to go 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds.

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior

With the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you’ll receive standard equipment like LED headlamps and taillamps, heated side mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators, roof side rails, and 17-inch aluminum wheels. The Premier trim also offers chrome accents and an optional dual-panel panoramic power sunroof. Seven paint shades are available for the Bolt EUV, including new Radiant Red Tintcoat.

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior

Both 2023 Bolt EUV trims come with amenities including automatic climate control, keyless open and start, and wireless charging. A power driver’s seat, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, and a heated steering wheel are available on the LT and standard on the Premier. In addition, the Bolt EUV can seat up to five people or store nearly 57 cubic feet of cargo when the rear row is folded down.

Photo: Chevrolet

Safety and infotainment tech

The Bolt EUV’s standard Chevy Safety Assist package gives you Automatic Emergency Braking and Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, and automatic high beams. The available Driver Confidence package adds Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Park Assist. The Bolt EUV also comes with a 10.2-inch infotainment touch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and an available built-in navigation system.

