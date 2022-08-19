No Comments

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV makes the transition to all-electric driving easy with solid range, a roomy interior, and intuitive technologies. For 2023, this hatchback is available in 1LT and 2LT trims — and boasts a deeply discounted starting price of $25,600.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and charging

Behind the wheel, you can expect 200 horsepower, 266 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-60 time of 6.5 seconds from your 2023 Bolt EV. It can travel up to 259 miles when its 65-kilowatt-hour battery pack is fully charged, and features like One Pedal Driving and Regen on Demand braking allow for maximum efficiency. Using a public DC fast charger adds 100 miles of range to the Bolt in 30 minutes. If you’re charging at home, the onboard overnight charger draws about 39 miles of range per hour from a 240-volt outlet.

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior

The Bolt EV comes standard with 17-inch aluminum wheels, Michelin Energy Saver tires with self-sealing technology, LED headlights and taillights, and heated mirrors. Seven paint colors are available: Silver Flare Metallic, Gray Ghost Metallic, Ice Blue Metallic, Mosaic Black Metallic, and Summit White, plus premium Bright Blue Metallic and Radiant Red Tintcoat.

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior

Inside, the Bolt EV has room for up to five passengers, plus a 60/40 split rear seat that can be folded down to make the cargo hatch larger. On 1LT trims, you’ll receive cloth seats, remote start, keyless open and start, and automatic climate control. The 2LT trim adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat, along with heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Photo: Chevrolet

Infotainment and safety tech

The Bolt EV’s standard infotainment setup provides a 10.2-inch display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, and in-vehicle apps. For protection, the standard Chevy Safety Assist suite contributes Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and automatic high beams. Available safety features include Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and HD Surround Vision.

Check The News Wheel for more information about the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and upcoming models like the Equinox EV and Blazer EV.