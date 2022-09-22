No Comments

2023 Chevrolet Colorado Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

It’s no secret that the Colorado has been showing its age — so for the latest model year, Chevy gave its mid-size pickup a full refresh. The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado features a Silverado-inspired new look, a more upscale cabin, additional safety tech, and more powerful engine lineup.

The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado is available at five trim levels: WT, LT, Z71, ZR2 and the new Trail Boss model.

Exterior

Along with a fresh new look, the Colorado also gained a variety of functional features. Its wider stance, streamlined new profile, available LED headlights, and revised grille add to its stability, aerodynamics, and visibility. On top of that, its redesigned bed features a segment-first tailgate storage compartment, along with grooves designed to secure bikes and motorcycles. It also boasts pockets that enable you to add boards to create a tri-level storage system. You can also enjoy the convenience of the available 110-volt truck bed power outlet, which is ideal for running appliances at your campsite or power tools at the jobsite.

Interior

Inside the new Colorado, you’ll get to choose from four distinct interior trims. You’ll be able to opt for comforts like sporty leatherette upholstery, an eight-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control to keep your rear-seat passengers feeling fresh. The LT model offers a sophisticated new look with bright silver accents and soft-touch surfaces. If you opt for the Z71, you’ll find a sporty design with Jet Black seating and aggressive red accents.

Powertrain

The Colorado’s new engine lineup offers more power and capability than previous models. Its standard 2.7-liter Turbo offers 237 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque, along with the ability to tow up to 3,500 pounds. Step up to the 2.7-liter Turbo Plus for up to 310 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. With this engine under the hood, your Colorado can deliver up to 7,700 pounds of towing capability. And if you opt for the ZR2 model, your truck will come with the 2.7-liter Turbo High-Output. It serves up 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque, along with a 6,000-pound towing capacity.

Technology

The latest Colorado has a wealth of tech tools. It stands out from the crowd thanks to its 10 available camera views and 11.3-inch touch-screen display. The Colorado is the first model in its class to offer Google Built-In functionality, so it’s a breeze to access Google Assistant voice controls, Google Maps navigation, and Google Play media. Plus, the Colorado now comes equipped with the Chevy Safety Assist package, which includes Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, and IntelliBeam® automatic high-beam assist.

The 2023 Colorado is set to begin production in early 2023. For more updates, stay tuned to The News Wheel.