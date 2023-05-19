No Comments

Guide to 2023 Chevrolet Colorado Trim Levels

The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Colorado offers five trim levels, each designed to suit different needs. From the practical Work Truck to the adventure-ready ZR2, here’s a guide to each model of the 2023 Colorado.

WT

This reliable entry-level model comes with a 2.7-liter Turbo engine that offers 237 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, channeled through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Its 41.9-cubic-foot truck bed features eight cargo tie-downs and a CornerStep rear bumper. On the inside, it boasts a Jet Black cloth interior, an 8-inch diagonal digital Driver Information Center, and an 11.3-inch touch-screen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. And like many other recent Chevrolet vehicles, it comes standard with Chevy Safety Assist.

LT

The LT model distinguishes itself with body-colored exterior features, 17-inch Argent Metallic aluminum wheels, and Bright Silver interior accents. It offers a little more convenience than the entry-level model thanks to its remote locking tailgate, express up/down power windows, center console, and Keyless Open and Start capabilities. Plus, the LT features rear air vents and carpeted floor mats for a bit more comfort.

Trail Boss

The Trail Boss model kicks things up a notch with its 2.7-liter Turbo Plus engine with 310 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. Aesthetically, the Trail Boss stands out with black exterior accents, 18-inch high-gloss Black aluminum wheels, and black bowtie badges. More notably, this trim is loaded with off-road-ready features including recovery hooks, a two-speed Autotrac transfer case, an automatic locking rear differential, Hill Descent Control, and a dial to choose between four selectable drive modes. On top of these, it also stands tall with a 2-inch factory-installed lift and boasts a wider chassis for improved stability.

Z71

This trim builds upon what the Trail Boss offers, minus the factory-installed lift and wider chassis. The Z71 offers a few unique styling cues, including red recovery hooks, LED exterior lighting, 18-inch Android dark full-gloss aluminum wheels, and heated exterior mirrors. On the inside, it features eye-catching Adrenaline Red accents, along with conveniences like a couple of rear-seat USB charging ports, 120-volt power outlets located in the truck bed and on the center console, and a sliding rear window.

ZR2

The ZR2 model features the most powerful variant of the Colorado’s 2.7-liter engine. The Turbo High-Output mill still offers 310 horsepower, but delivers an impressive 430 lb-ft of torque. This model rides on 17-inch wheels with 33-inch MT tires and boasts segment-exclusive 1 Multimatic DSSV™ dampers, a wider chassis, and a 3-inch factory-installed lift complete with a high-performance suspension system. And to top it off, the ZR2 model has five selectable drive modes, aluminum skid plates, unique badging, and an exclusive Artemis interior with Strike Yellow accents.

