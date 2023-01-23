No Comments

2023 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

2023 Equinox RS

Photo: Chevrolet

The Equinox has been a signature SUV in the Chevy lineup for nearly 20 years. As it arrives to the 2023 model year, the classic family vehicle boasts many of the same features you’ve come to know and love over the years.

What’s new for the 2023 Chevy Equinox?

On the outside, you’ll find three new available colors for the 2023 Equinox: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Sterling Gray Metallic, and Harvest Bronze Metallic. In addition to those colors, the Midnight and Sport editions are now available packages for the base LS trim.

In regards to non-aesthetic updates, the new Chevy Equinox gets an increase in power thanks to the standard 1.5-liter turbo engine; total horsepower is 175 (up from 170 in 2022). The SUV is also now equipped with e-boost electronic power-assisted brakes.

Exterior

The last time the Equinox got a major facelift was when it entered its third generation in 2018. However, it did undergo a minor refresh in 2022 with a new front grille and redesigned headlamps. Along with the three new colors for 2023, the Equinox is available in five other options like Summit White and Blue Glow Metallic.

A top selling point of the 2023 Equinox is its customizable exterior. While it only has four trims, the SUV also has multiple special editions that change its look: Midnight, Sport, and Redline. The Midnight Edition gives the Equinox an all-black aesthetic while the Redline and Sport emphasize the vehicle’s athleticism.

Aside from looks, the new Chevy Equinox offers useful features like a hands-free gesture liftgate, heated power outside mirrors with integrated turn signals, rear splash guards, and roof rack cross rails.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior

With its five-passenger capacity, the Equinox is ideal for small families or young couples. The interior is as flexible as most other SUVs, in that its second row is a 60/40 split-folding bench. When that bench is folded down, you’ll have 63.9 cubic feet of total cargo space to utilize.

Because it’s considered a compact crossover, the Equinox doesn’t pride itself on offering best-in-class passenger space. But you can still outfit the interior with upscale touches like chrome detailing, a heated steering wheel, heated and leather-appointed seating, and red seat stitching on the RS model.

Photo: Chevrolet

Technology

Where you’ll truly be impressed by the 2023 Equinox is with its tech offerings. The standard Chevrolet Infotainment System includes a 7-inch color touch screen (small by most standards) but also comes with wireless smartphone connectivity, Alexa Built In capability, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. Additional available tech includes connected navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, OnStar, an SD card reader, a larger touch screen, and a 7-speaker Bose audio system.

Performance and efficiency

Every 2023 Chevy Equinox is equipped with the same 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine under its hood, generating 175 horsepower (up from 2022’s 170 hp). This engine works with a six-speed automatic transmission to deliver up to 26 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. For added capability, you can add switchable all-wheel drive to the SUV, which improves traction in rain, sleet, and snow.

Safety

The new Equinox comes with the Chevy Safety Assist suite of driver-assist systems. This includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam automatic high beams, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Following Distance Indicator. You’ll also have peace of mind with standard Teen Driver and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Available safety options include Safety Alert Seat, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, LED Daytime Running Lamps, HD Surround Vision, Front and Rear Park Assist, Automatic Parking Assist, and a First Aid Kit.