2023 Kia EV6 Overview

Photo: Kia

As it enters its second model year, the Kia EV6 maintains its modern look while introducing some exciting updates. The 2023 Kia EV6 starts at $48,700 and is available at five trim levels — Wind (RWD), Wind (e-AWD), GT-Line (RWD), GT-Line (e-AWD), and GT (e-AWD).

What’s new for the Kia EV6?

The most notable change for 2023 is the removal of the Light trims and the addition of the all-new EV6 GT trim. This performance-based top trim of the EV6 offers exhilarating power, impressive charging, and exclusive style.

Exterior

On the outside, the 2023 EV6 has a fastback-like silhouette and low stance, emphasizing its impressive performance. Color options vary from subtle tones to more vibrant options like Runway Red and Yacht Blue. Across the vehicle you’ll find gloss black accents, including the lower body cladding, window surrounds, and wheel arch moldings. The EV6 GT offers exclusive exterior elements like Goodyear Eagle F1 summer tires, 21-inch wheels with a black finish, and neon brake calipers.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Interior

The interior is similarly modern and athletic, with eco-friendly materials and comfortable seating. Seats are covered in vegan leather with the option of adding suede trimming. The EV6 GT, however, has exclusive vegan suede-trimmed seats with neon accents throughout the cabin. This upscale model also comes with features like ambient lighting on the dashboard, center console, and door panels.

Every new Kia EV6 comes with useful amenities like dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated and ventilated front seats, and a two-spoke vegan-leather-wrapped steering wheel. Available features for the interior include multi-color LED accent lighting, heated rear seats, alloy sport pedals, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a HomeLink garage door opener.

Technology

Inside the new EV6 is a plethora of advanced tech. It all starts with the dual 12.3-inch displays that extend from behind the steering wheel to the center dashboard. The left display is where you’ll find vehicle specs like charging whereas on the right are your infotainment details like music and navigation. The EV6 comes with standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB ports, SiriusXM satellite radio, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 14-speaker Meridian audio system.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Performance and efficiency

You’ll have various powertrains to choose from on the 2023 EV6. Across the five-trim lineup are models with rear-wheel drive and electronic all-wheel drive. Wind and GT-Line RWD models get the best fuel economy at 134 MPGe in the city and an all-electric range (AER) of 310 miles. They also still offer a modest amount of power at 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Moving up to the middle range are the Wind and GT-Line e-AWD models. These deliver 320 horsepower, 446 lb-ft of torque, 120 MPGe in the city, and 252 miles of AER.

New for 2023, the Kia EV6 GT takes performance to the next level. You can enjoy a whopping 576 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque in this powerhouse. However, due to the increase in power, fuel economy does suffer a bit. This trim gets up to 85 MPGe and 206 miles of AER.

Safety

The 2023 Kia EV6 is equipped with a suite of advanced Kia Drive Wise driver-assist systems. Standard features include:

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go – Curve

Rear Occupant Alert

Park Distance Warning – Reverse & Forward

Safe Exit Warning

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Highway Driving Assist

Lane Following Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Cyclist, Pedestrian, and Junction Turning Detection