2023 Kia Telluride Overview

Photo: Kia

Ever since its introduction, the Kia Telluride has been winning awards left and right. The 2023 Telluride arrives with updated style and many of the same features you’ve come to love on the popular SUV.

What’s new for the 2023 Kia Telluride?

For 2023, the new Kia Telluride arrives with a refreshed exterior. The front features a new vertical headlamp design, an updated grille, revised tail lamps, and new wheel designs for every trim. Three new colors are also available this year: Jungle Green, Dawning Red, and Midnight Lake Blue.

There are also new trim options for the 2023 Telluride: X-Pro and X-Line. These capability-focused models are equipped with exclusive features to improve performance. They also come with unique exterior accents that showcase their adventurous side.

Inside the refreshed cabin is a newly standard Wi-Fi hotspot and the option to add digital key, which supports compatible iPhones, Apple Watches, and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Exterior

When it comes to function, you’ll find many useful features on the Telluride’s exterior. This includes things like front emergency tow hook attachment points, heated and power-adjustable side mirrors with LED turn signals, a rear window washer/wiper, and auto headlight control.

If you want even more style and functionality, higher trims of the 2023 Telluride offer both in abundance. You’ll find everything from exclusive X-Pro and X-Line styling to high-utility roof rails and more. Convenient auto-sensing windshield wipers are exclusive to the top three SX Prestige models of the Telluride.

Interior

Comfort and convenience are easily found in the cabin of the new Kia Telluride. You can stick with the standard SynTex (synthetic leather) seats or upgrade to full leather on EX models and above. All models, however, come with dual-zone auto climate control as well as rear passenger auto climate control.

Driver Talk, also a standard feature, amplifies the driver’s voice thanks to a microphone and speakers throughout the cabin. On the other hand, if you want some peace in the back seats, the standard Quiet Mode system keeps music and other infotainment sounds up in the front-seat area. All 2023 Telluride models also come with remote start, one-touch sliding and folding second-row seats, folding and reclining third-row seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

You can choose to add to your Telluride on various trims with upscale amenities like a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a memory driver’s seat and outside mirrors, and power front seating with lumbar support.

Technology

Along with all of those features that keep you comfortable, the new Telluride is also equipped with items to keep you connected on the go. Every Telluride has an expansive 12.3-inch touch-screen display with navigation and Kia Connect. You’ll also get standard tech features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and USB charge ports in all rows.

Once you select the Telluride S and above, you’ll add a convenient wireless phone charger that eliminates cord clutter up front. You can also upgrade to a 12.3-inch instrument display behind the steering wheel (standard on SX and above) to total nearly 25 inches of total screen space on the dashboard.

For the ultimate music experience, you should go with the Telluride SX and higher trims. These models come with a 10-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system that beautifully plays all of your favorite songs and podcasts.

Performance

Every 2023 Kia Telluride is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission to deliver 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. This amounts to a standard max towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. But you can get even more capability with the Telluride X-Pro models, which let you tow up to 5,500 pounds when properly equipped.

For more control on slippery roads, the available Active On-Demand All-Wheel Drive system comes with AWD Lock and Snow Mode. This is in addition to the four standard drive modes that are on every model: Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Smart.

Safety

Keeping you safe is vital, and that’s why the 2023 Telluride comes with a long list of standard safety systems. You’ll get standard driver-assist tech, including:

Forward Collision Warning

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (with Pedestrian, Cyclist, and Junction Turning Detection)

Blind-Spot Collision Warning

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control

Highway Driving Assist 1.5

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Park Distance Warning-Rear

Rear-View Monitor with Dynamic Parking Guidance

Rear Occupant Alert

Safe Exit Assist