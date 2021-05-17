No Comments

Subaru Provides Sneak Peek of Its All-Electric Solterra SUV

Oooh, shadowy!

Photo: Subaru

Now that range anxiety is becoming a thing of the past, more automakers have been inclined to create all-electric production vehicles (instead of just concepts). Not one to be left out, Subaru has provided a sneak peek of its upcoming all-electric Solterra SUV.

It should come as no surprise that Subaru is excited about creating an eco-friendly model like the Solterra EV. Even the model’s name comes from the Latin words for “Sun” (sol) and “Earth” (terra). But with “30 years of protecting the environment” under its belt, it’s baffling that this vehicle hadn’t already been released many years ago. Still, with the Crosstrek Hybrid currently available and the Solterra going on sale in 2022, Subaru is on its way to becoming even greener.

From the shadowy image provided by Subaru, we can see that the Solterra EV may sit between the Crosstrek and Forester in terms of size. However, images can be deceiving, and the new electric vehicle could actually be quite larger and more similar to the popular Outback. (I’ll be shocked if it’s anywhere near the size of the Ascent.) What we do know is that the Solterra will be built on the e-SUBARU Global Platform, which is a joint venture between Subaru’s all-wheel drive tech and Toyota’s well-known electrification expertise.

Not sure if I’m a fan of “EV” being below “Solterra” (instead of next to it)

Photo: Subaru

Another image released by Subaru shows off the “Solterra EV” badging on the back of a vehicle that is close to the color of the Abyss Blue Pearl that’s available on the 2021 Legacy. Some mud has been splattered beneath the badge (maybe digitally) to remind you that Subaru vehicles are made for adventure and off-roading.

Not much else has been revealed about the 2023 Subaru Solterra EV at this time, but you can sign up for updates on the automaker’s website to get additional details when they become available. We’ll be keeping an eye out in the meantime for any possible revelations about this new model.