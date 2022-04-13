No Comments

Jeep’s Wagoneer First to Offer Stellantis’ Hurricane Twin-Turbo

Meet the long looooong 2023 Wagoneer L Carbide and Grand Wagoneer L

Photo: Stellantis

Well, that certainly didn’t take long. Jeep announced on Wednesday that the Grand Wagoneer will become the first vehicle in the Stellantis portfolio to get the newly announced Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six.

The Hurricane twin-turbo will initially launch in a special run for the 2022 Grand Wagoneer. Those models, up for grabs at dealers now, will get the higher-powered 510-horsepower variant. Stellantis is touting the Hurricane V6 for offering V8-level power with up to 15 percent better efficiency.

Hurricane twin-turbo offered on 2023 Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer L

The 2023 Grand Wagoneer L tops its class for towing

Photo: Stellantis

If you’re thinking about waiting just a bit longer, you’ll have some extra (long) options to mull over. The 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo will be offered on the new 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L — extended-wheelbase versions of the popular luxury SUV. The former gets the 420-horsepower Hurricane while the latter gets the high-output version with 510 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque.

Just a ridiculous amount of space here

Photo: Stellantis

That muscle will come to some good use with the Wagoneer L towing up to 10,000 pounds and both offering best-in-class numbers. The Wagoneer L offers best-in-class passenger volume and second-row legroom — 179.3 cubic feet and 42.7 inches, respectively — while the Grand Wagoneer L adds 15.8 cubic feet of storage behind the third row for a best-in-class 44.2 cubic feet of rear cargo volume.

Wagoneer, Wagoneer L adding Carbide trim

We can abide the Wagoneer L Carbide

Photo: Stellantis

As if this news isn’t enough, there’s a new trim coming to the Wagoneer lineup starting this spring. The 2022 Wagoneer and 2023 Wagoneer and Wagoneer L will be offered with a new Carbide trim that boasts black-out design elements. We’re talking a Gloss Black grille with Black Onyx grille rings, Gloss Black wheels, Global Black seats with Smoke accent stitching. All the fixins.

And you’re still getting the features that have made the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer pretty substantial entries in their segments. Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II 4×4 systems. Selec-Terrain traction management with five different settings. Available Quadra-Lift air suspension. So buttery smooth.

Welcome to … the future!

Photo: Stellantis

Oh and the Grand Wagoneer L will offer a total of up to 75 inches of screen display areas, including 45 inches on the dash and 30 inches in the second row between two 10.25-inch seatback screens and a 10.25-inch comfort display screen. If this all ain’t fancy, who knows what is?