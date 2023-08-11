No Comments

2024 Buick Enclave Overview

Photo: Buick

The 2024 Buick Enclave prioritizes standard luxury and family-friendly versatility. This premium midsize SUV also boasts three rows of seating, confident performance, and an array of safety and connectivity technologies. For 2024, the Enclave lineup offers three trim levels: Essence, Premium, and Avenir.

Performance

The Buick Enclave provides a smooth, relaxing ride with its standard Premium Ride suspension and Active Noise Cancellation system. Intelligent AWD is available at each trim level to improve the SUV’s performance on wet, snowy, or rough roads. The standard 3.6-liter V6 engine contributes plenty of muscle, pairing with a nine-speed automatic transmission to deliver 310 horsepower, 266 lb-ft of torque, and 5,000 pounds of max towing when the Enclave is properly equipped.

Photo: Buick

Exterior styling

Even at the entry level, the exterior of the 2024 Enclave shows off standard features like 18-inch aluminum wheels, LED lamps, a hands-free power programmable liftgate, and roof side rails. The available Sport Touring package adds 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels, a dark sport grille with body-color surround, and special badging. At the top of the lineup, the Avenir trim comes with an exclusive grille, enhanced headlamps, and 20-inch wheels with a Pearl Nickel finish.

Photo: Buick

Interior features and space

The 2024 Buick Enclave is generously equipped on the inside, presenting standard features like heated and power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and perforated leather upholstery. Tri-zone climate control, USB ports for each row, and wireless charging come standard as well. Available upgrades include a power moonroof with a rear fixed skylight, ventilated front seats, and a power-folding third row. The Enclave can accommodate up to seven passengers and 23.6 cubic feet of cargo at the same time. When the rear two rows are folded flat, the Enclave has room for up to 97.4 cubic feet of cargo.

Photo: Buick

Infotainment and safety tech

The Enclave’s command center is the standard Buick Infotainment System. This setup includes an 8-inch touch display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. A 10-speaker Bose premium sound system and built-in navigation are available as options.

Meanwhile, the Enclave supports drivers and protects everyone aboard with the Enhanced Buick Driver Confidence package. This standard suite works to prevent crashes, promote focus, and reduce driving stress with technologies like Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

