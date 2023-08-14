No Comments

2024 Buick Encore GX Overview

Photo: Buick

For the 2024 model year, the Buick Encore GX shows off refreshed styling, new trim levels, and updated tech features. This premium compact SUV is available in Preferred, Sport Touring, and Avenir trims, with traction-enhancing AWD available for each variant.

Photo: Buick

Photo: Buick

New for 2024

The 2024 Encore GX has a new front-end look with a redesigned grille, winged LED lamps, and Buick’s reimagined tri-shield logo. Inside, there’s a new standard ultrawide infotainment array that integrates an 11-inch center touch screen and an 8-inch digital driver display. The new Sport Touring trim displays 18-inch gloss black wheels, a two-tone black roof option, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. The new Avenir trim boasts features like 19-inch Pearl Nickel wheels, an exclusive grille, and leather upholstery.

Photo: Buick

Photo: Buick

Performance and efficiency

Two powertrain options are available for the 2024 Encore GX, starting with a standard 1.2-liter turbo engine that achieves 137 horsepower, 162 horsepower, and up to 30 mpg on the highway. There’s also an available 1.3-liter turbo that delivers 155 horsepower, 174 lb-ft of torque, and up to 31 highway mpg. Meanwhile, all Encore GX models ride on a standard fully independent Ride and Handling suspension that absorbs bumps in the road and boosts the vehicle’s agility.

Photo: Buick

Photo: Buick

Exterior styling

The 2024 Encore GX comes standard with exterior features like 18-inch Bright Silver aluminum wheels, heated side mirrors, and LED headlamps. A power liftgate, roof side rails and cross rails, and a panoramic power moonroof can be added as options for each trim level. Eight paint color choices are available for the Encore GX, including Copper Ice Metallic, Cinnabar Metallic, Moonstone Gray Metallic, and White Frost Tricoat.

Photo: Buick

Photo: Buick

Interior features and space

Inside the 2024 Encore GX, there’s space for up to five passengers and 23.5 cubic feet of cargo. The rear seats fold flat to open up 50.2 cubic feet of maximum cargo space. Key standard features for the Encore GX include cloth/leatherette upholstery, QuietTuning technology, Keyless Open and Start, and rear USB charging ports. Each trim can also be equipped with upgrades like a power lumbar driver’s seat, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and wireless device charging.

Photo: Buick

Infotainment and safety tech

The Encore GX’s new infotainment display provides standard access to wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. For safety, the SUV comes with a long list of standard Buick Driver Confidence technologies. These include Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert.

See our brand coverage at The News Wheel for more information on the Encore GX and other Buick models like the Envision and the upcoming Envista.