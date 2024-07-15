No Comments

2024 Buick Envision Overview

Photo: Buick

The Buick Envision has been extensively redesigned for 2024, showcasing fresh interior and exterior looks, expanded safety and connectivity features, and standard AWD. For the new model year, this compact SUV is available in three trim levels: Preferred, Sport Touring, and Avenir.

Photo: Buick

Performance

All 2024 Envision models carry a 2.0-liter turbo engine that puts out 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic with Driver Shift Control also comes standard, and so does the traction-enhancing Intelligent AWD system with active twin clutch. To ensure smooth travels, the Envision incorporates an independent rear suspension and QuietTuning technology with active noise cancellation.

Photo: Buick

Exterior design

The Envision’s new exterior design includes a widened stance, a reshaped grille and fascia, checkmark-shaped LED lamps in front and back, and a more streamlined silhouette. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels and silver roof rails, and you can also opt for a panoramic power moonroof and hands-free power liftgate. The Sport Touring trim adds a gloss-black mesh grille design, 20-inch Carbon Flash Metallic wheels, and black body accents. The Avenir trim shows off a black-and-chrome grille and 20-inch Pearl Nickel wheels.

Photo: Buick

Interior features

Inside, the 2024 Buick Envision boasts upgraded seats, a sleeker dashboard layout, and a redesigned center console. Both rows of seating are trimmed in perforated leatherette or available perforated leather. Power lumbar front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and wireless charging come standard, with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel available as options. Sport Touring also features alloy sport pedals and a flat-bottom sport steering wheel, while Avenir comes with a massaging driver seat, ventilated front seats, and heated rear outboard seats. The Envision’s trunk can fit 25.2 cubic feet of cargo, or 52.7 cubic feet when the split-folding rear seatbacks are flattened.

Photo: Buick

Infotainment and safety tech

The Envision’s most notable new tech feature is its standard 30-inch ultrawide infotainment display, which curves across the dash and provides connectivity tools like wireless smartphone integration, connected apps, and Google built-in for navigation and voice assistance. Audio plays through a nine-speaker Bose sound system. To improve visibility, HD Surround Vision and a head-up display are included with all models. The Envision also debuts a newly enhanced package of advanced active-safety features. These standard technologies include Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Braking.

