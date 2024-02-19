No Comments

2024 Cadillac Escalade-V Overview

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac launched the V-series version of the Escalade in 2022, called the Escalade-V. As an even more powerful version of the already brawny luxury SUV, you’ll be blown away by what this vehicle has to offer. While there are no major changes for the 2024 model, here’s what you can expect.

Another Option: Check out the all-new 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

Performance

The main appeal of the 2024 Escalade-V is its outstanding performance. The hand-built 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine generates a whopping 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque. It also lets you go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. The exclusive V-Mode lets you adjust and personalize certain aspects of your drives, including the suspension, braking response, sound of the engine, steering response, and more. Other performance highlights include an air ride adaptive suspension, magnetic ride control, and an electronic limited-slip differential.

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Exterior

At first glance, it may seem like the Cadillac Escalade-V looks just like the standard Escalade. But there are some distinct differences that elevate this version of the SUV. This includes exclusive 22-inch wheels, V-Series badging, red Brembo brake caliper accents, and a dark quad exhaust. The 2024 Escalade-V honors the 20th anniversary of the V-Series with elements like a custom grille header, a special puddle lamp projector, and an available exclusive Black Diamond Tricoat color.

Interior

The V-Series 20th anniversary design extends to the cabin with a special wake-up animation screen. The luxury interior also features premium materials like Zebra wood, three rows of leather seats, and a panoramic UltraView® sunroof. But the true lavish feel comes from the 16-way power front seats that have heat, ventilation, and massage functions. A helpful feature in the Cadillac Escalade-V is the conversation enhancement, which amplifies the driver’s voice via a microphone and the rear speakers so everyone can hear what’s being said.

Photo: Cadillac

Technology

Cadillac really went all out with the tech in this model. The cabin features a curved OLED with 38 inches of total diagonal display. There’s also a full-color Head-Up Display where you’ll see vital vehicle specs and safety features. But that’s not even all that you can expect. There’s also an augmented-reality-enable navigation system, Night Vision, and an AKG Studio Reference audio system with 36 speakers. Your backseat passengers will appreciate the standard Rear Seat Entertainment System on long trips.

Safety

Speaking of long trips, the standard Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology makes it easy to take a break from holding your hands on the steering wheel when driving. This advanced tech comes with 3 years of OnStar Access, too. Other intelligent safety features on the Escalade-V include HD Surround Vision, parking assistance, adaptive cruise control, and so much more.