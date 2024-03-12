No Comments

2024 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

We previously broke the news that the sixth-generation Camaro will be saying farewell after the 2024 model year, but you can still find this popular car available at dealerships nationwide. If you want to get behind the wheel of this version of the Camaro, here are some details about the latest model.

What’s new for the 2024 Chevy Camaro?

As you would expect for a departing generation of a vehicle, there aren’t many major updates for the 2024 Camaro. However, there is the 2024 Camaro Collector’s Edition that is said to commemorate the car with a package that beckons to its original “Panther” code name. This includes Panther Black paint, Satin Black accent stripes, and 20-inch Satin Black wheels on LT/RS, LT1, and SS trims. The ZL1 Collector’s Edition Camaro comes in an exclusive Panther Black Matte and features sporty elements like red brake calipers, black lug nuts, and a Black Metallic ZL1 stripe.

Exterior

Across its seven trims, the 2024 Chevy Camaro is available as a coupe or convertible. Color options range from vibrant hues like Vivid Orange Metallic, Nitro Yellow Metallic, and Riptide Blue Metallic to sleek choices like Black, Sharkskin Metallic, and Summit White. If the standard appeal of the Camaro doesn’t strike your fancy, you’ll be pleased to know that there are multiple appearance packages as well as some performance packages that add exclusive design elements to the sports car. Between the three available Design Packages are features like 20-inch polished wheels, Black Metallic hash mark stripes, carbon fiber inserts, Camaro logo wheel center caps, and more.

Interior

Although there is technically room for four, the interior of the new Camaro is mostly focused on the driver. The base 1LT trim features an eight-way power driver’s seat and single-zone automatic climate control. As you move up to higher trims, you’ll find more premium amenities like heated and ventilated front seats, an 8-inch color driver information center behind a heated steering wheel, and memory settings.

Technology

Within reach from the driver’s seat is a standard 7-inch color touch screen equipped with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System. This includes Bluetooth, voice command, and wireless smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Once you get to the 1SS trim, that screen increases to 8 inches and comes with more features like in-vehicle app capability and Cloud connected personalization. If music is a top concern, the 2SS is where you’ll find a premium Bose audio system that has nine speakers on coupe models and seven speakers in convertible models.

Performance

Under the hood of the 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT Camaro models is a 3.6-liter V6 engine that delivers 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but you can opt for a paddle shift automatic transmission for an added cost. The LT1, 1SS, and 2SS models have a much larger 6.2-liter V8 direct-injection engine that generates 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque. However, for the most output possible, you have to go with the Camaro ZL1 and its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that gets a whopping 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Additional performance features that you’ll find across the lineup include things like a dual mode exhaust, Magnetic Ride Control, and Brembo brakes.

Safety

Let’s be honest. Safety isn’t what most people think of when it comes to the Camaro. The top priority is performance and that’s certainly where this sports car excels. But if you want advanced driver-assist safety systems on your new Camaro, go with the 3LT trim or higher. This model comes with things like Forward Collision Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Rear Park Assist.