2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2024 Chevy Corvette Z06 is now available nationwide, offering mind-blowing performance and striking style. With a starting MSRP of $108,100, this powerhouse is not typically intended for the average driver — but it’s still fun to know what it can do!

Exterior

Chevrolet touts the Corvette Z06’s exterior as both stylish and functional. The car boasts various performance-based features like rear brake cooling ducts, a removable front fascia panel, and replaceable spoiler wickerbills. Not only that, but it has a retractable hardtop roof that absolutely stuns and an available Convertible Engine Appearance Package that puts a spotlight on the car’s beastly engine.

The 2024 Z06 is also available in a palette of heart-pumping colors like Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat, Accelerate Yellow Metallic, Rapid Blue, and more. The car’s 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged aluminum wheels are painted in Titanium Satin, but various other options are available with Satin Graphite, Black, and carbon fiber.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior

The Z06’s high-energy style extends to its driver-focused cabin. There are 11 interior color options available, including Tension Blue/Twilight Blue Nappa leather and Adrenaline Red Nappa leather. The Corvette Z06 command center features a racing style leather-wrapped steering wheel, GT1 bucket seats, and a 12-inch diagonal color Driver Information Center that showcases vehicle diagnostics.

You can amp up your interior flair on higher trims of the Z06 with amenities like Competition Sport bucket seats, a performance data and video recorder, carbon fiber trim, a heated steering wheel, memory settings for the front seats, and wireless device charging.

Technology

Along with looking good, the Z06’s cabin is filled with premium tech. Every model comes with a convenient Head-Up Display that projects vehicle information onto the windshield without hindering your line of sight. The base 1LZ model also comes with a 10-speaker Bose® premium audio system while the 2LZ and 3LZ are outfitted with the Bose® Performance Series 14-speaker system.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Safety

Not only does the technology in the new Corvette Z06 keep you connected on the go, but it also keeps you safe. Every model comes with helpful features like a Rear Park Assist, an HD Rear Vision Camera, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and more. The 2LZ and 3LZ go beyond the 1LZ’s level of safety with standard features like Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and HD front and rear vision cameras.

Performance

Now for the main event! The Corvette Z06 is all about performance and that’s certainly what you’ll get when you get behind the wheel. Every 2024 Z06 has a robust 5.5-liter V8 DI high-output flat plane crank 8,600 RPM redline engine. This beast delivers a massive 670 horsepower and takes the car from 0-60 mpg in 2.6 seconds. With the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, you’ll experience lightning fast shifts for ultra-smooth performance as well.