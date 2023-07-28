No Comments

2024 Chevrolet Malibu Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The latest model of the Chevrolet Malibu continues the model’s tradition of commuter-friendly comfort and efficiency. For the latest model year, it gained additional standard safety tech and new exterior styling options. Here’s a look at what this midsize sedan brings to the table.

The 2024 Malibu is available at the LS, RS, 1LT, and 2LT trim levels.

Power and performance

Every Malibu comes standard with a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that delivers 163 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It channels that power through a Continuously Variable Transmission, which ensures a smooth ride and optimal efficiency to the tune of 35 mpg on the highway.[1]

Exterior

Complement the Malibu’s modern, sporty design with your choice of six exterior colors, including the brand-new Lakeshore Blue Metallic. Customize it further with the available Midnight, Sport, and Redline appearance packages, offered on the 1LT and 2LT trim levels. The Midnight and Sport editions feature black exterior accents, while the Redline version adds red highlights for an athletic flair.

Interior

The Malibu’s interior provides plenty of modern conveniences. Every trim features standard wireless smartphone connectivity and, Alexa Built-In capability, and an 8-inch touch screen. Upgrade to the 1LT trim for standard heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an available power sunroof. Choose the 2LT model for even more standard amenities, like heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and GPS navigation.

And even though the Malibu is a mid-size sedan, its rear seat offers 37.5 inches of legroom, making it roomy enough for teems and adults. Plus, it provides 15.7 cubic feet of cargo space, so you’ll have more than enough room for everyday essentials.

Safety

Every Malibu comes standard with Chevrolet Safety Assist, a bundle of six driver-assist technologies that include essentials like Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Forward Collision Alert. On top of that, the Malibu comes standard with Teen Driver Mode, Buckle to Drive, and for the latest model year, Rear Park Assist. You can also opt for Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Parking Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control on the 2LT model.

