2024 Chevrolet Malibu Trim Levels

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2024 Chevrolet Malibu offers a variety of trims to suit the needs of different drives. From an entry-level model that has just the essentials to an upscale trim that’s loaded with luxuries, there’s a Malibu model for every kind of commuter.

LS

The entry-level Malibu is loaded with features that stay consistent throughout the lineup. All trims feature a 1.5-liter Turbo 4-cylinder engine, paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission. This dynamic duo provides up to 36 mpg on the highway along with 163 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque.

On top of that, the entry-level Malibu comes with 16-inch aluminum wheels, an 8-inch diagonal touch screen, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a bundle of six intelligent safety technologies.

RS

The RS model builds upon the offerings of the LS trim. On the outside, it ups the ante with 18-inch wheels, a black grille with a chrome surround, black badges, and a rear spoiler. On the inside, its upgrades include a wrapped steering wheel and power driver seat lumbar controls.

1LT

Starting with the 1LT trim level, you can switch things up with your choice of the Midnight Edition, Sport Edition, and Redline Edition. All three special appearance packages include black-painted 19-inch aluminum wheels, black badges, a blacked-out grille, and black badges.

The Midnight Edition is exclusively available in the sleek Mosaic Black exterior color, whereas the Sport Edition lets you pick from the Malibu’s six vibrant paint options. The Redline Edition sets itself apart with red exterior graphics and a red-accented nameplate.

On the inside, the 1LT adds some creature comforts including illuminated vanity mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear seat armrests, rear-seat switchable reading lamps, heated front seats, and front-row power windows with driver express-up functionality.

2LT

The 2LT trim adds a number of luxury features to the Malibu. It comes equipped with a six-way power front passenger seat, a Bose nine-speaker audio system, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and a glare-reducing auto-dimming rearview mirror. Perforated leather seats add a little more class to the interior. Plus, the 2LT features conveniences like a 120-volt power outlet, a charging-only USB port, and a wireless phone charging station.

