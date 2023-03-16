No Comments

2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer features a fresh new look, additional tech features, and even more customization options. Here’s a look at what the latest model of this affordable SUV has to offer.

You can choose from four trim levels available for the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer: LS, LT, ACTIV, and RS.

Exterior

The latest model of the Trailblazer sports updated styling. Up front, it dons a redesigned front fascia, updated headlights, and a selection of new front grille designs that accompany its different trims. On top of that, it boasts trim-exclusive wheel designs and two new exterior paint colors: Cacti Green and Copper Harbor Metallic color palette.

For more eye-catching style, choose the RS model for touches like blacked-out exterior accents, a mesh grille, chrome-tipped dual exhaust outlets, and 19-inch wheels. The ACTIV model offers unique tires and off-road-oriented shocks and dampers. Both of these high-tier trims offer the Trailblazer’s signature two-tone roof.

Interior

On the inside, this five-seat SUV offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo alike. Its folding front seat enables you to bring along items up to 8.5 feet long, while its cargo bay can accommodate 54.4 cubic feet of gear. Available creature comforts include a power driver seat, heated front seats, and Evotex seating surfaces.

In terms of tech, the updated Trailblazer boasts a newly standard 11-inch infotainment system display, along with wireless smartphone connectivity for both Apple and Android devices. And to keep your phone charged, the LT, ACTIV, and RS models offer a wireless device charging station.

Powertrain

The Trailblazer offers you the choice between two spirited three-cylinder engines. The standard 1.2-liter inline-three engine offers 137 horsepower and pairs with a continuously variable transmission. For more power, upgrade for the 155-horsepower 1.3-liter engine, which also pairs with the CVT. If you opt for all-wheel drive, your Trailblazer’s 1.3-liter engine will be matched with a smooth-operating nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Safety

Like many other members of the Chevrolet lineup, the latest Trailblazer boasts Chevy Safety Assist, a bundle of six tech tools including front pedestrian braking, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams, and, and forward collision alert. For easier long highway drives, consider opting for adaptive cruise control.



