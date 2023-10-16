No Comments

2024 Chevrolet Traverse Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

With its roomy three-row layout, midsize build, and tech-packed interior, the Traverse is Chevrolet’s go-to SUV for growing families. For 2024, the Traverse has a completely new look and a long list of upgraded features and capabilities. It’s available in four trim levels: LS, LT, the off-road Z71, and RS.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and capabilities

New for 2024, the Traverse switches to a standard 2.5-liter turbo engine, which delivers 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission. With this powertrain, the Traverse can tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. Also new for 2024 is the Z71 off-road trim. This model boasts twin-clutch AWD with Terrain Mode, off-road suspension dampers, an extra inch of ground clearance, and design elements like 18-inch high-gloss black wheels with all-terrain tires and a front fascia with optimized approach angles for rugged trails.

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior design

With its squared-off styling and more powerful stance, the exterior of the Traverse reflects the design language used for Chevrolet trucks. Front and rear LED lamps, dual exhaust with bright chrome quad tips, and aluminum wheels are included as standard features. The new presence-based AutoSense Liftgate, roof rails, and a panoramic dual-glass sunroof are available as options. The RS trim brings sporty style to the lineup with 22-inch high-gloss black wheels, blacked-out accents, and special RS badging.

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior features

Inside, the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse offers a standard eight-seat layout or an available seven-seat configuration. The cabin has been redesigned to feel more spacious with a pass-through console and column-mounted shifter. Higher trim levels offer amenities like a power lumbar driver seat, a leather-covered steering wheel, second-row Smart Slide seating, and Evotex or leather upholstery. When the second and third rows are folded flat, the Traverse can fit up to 98 cubic feet of cargo.

Photo: Chevrolet

Connectivity and safety tech

To keep drivers and passengers connected, the 2024 Traverse comes standard with a new 17.7-inch touch screen and 11-inch digital driver display. These screens act as a command center for smartphone integration, media streaming, navigation, OnStar connected services, and much more. The Traverse also incorporates a multitude of safety technologies. Front Pedestrian Braking with Bicycle Collision Mitigation, Lateral Impact Avoidance/Side Collision Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Braking, and a Safety Alert Seat come standard. On higher trims, the Super Cruise system allows for hands-free driving on thousands of miles of highway.

