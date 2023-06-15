No Comments

2024 Envista Will Join Buick SUV Lineup This Summer

Photo: Buick

Buick’s newest SUV is coming to U.S. dealerships this summer. The 2024 Envista will be Buick’s smallest and most affordable model, showcasing plenty of high-value features, new Buick design elements, and a unique crossover coupe look that sets it apart from the brand’s other vehicles.

The Envista will be available in three trim levels: the entry-level Preferred, the dark-accented Sport Touring (also known as ST), and the luxurious Avenir.

Photo: Buick

Key Envista features

On the outside, the Envista is characterized by its swept-back roof, sporty stance, and long wheelbase. Its front end incorporates Buick’s new winged LED headlamps, a forward-tilted nose, and a revamped tri-shield emblem. The Preferred trim rides on standard 17-inch wheels. ST upgrades to 18-inch wheels and a mesh grille, both in gloss black. Avenir distinguishes itself with 19-inch Pearl Nickel wheels and a Black Ice chrome grille.

Photo: Buick

The Envista’s cabin is dominated by the new 19-inch Ultrawide Infotainment Display, which integrates an 11-inch touch screen and an 8-inch digital driver display. This customizable system comes standard and includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity. Meanwhile, the standard Buick Driver Confidence package contributes systems like Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning to keep everyone safe.

Photo: Buick

Other standard features inside the Envista include cloth/leatherette upholstery, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and QuietTuning noise cancellation technology. There’s seating for five people, and the long wheelbase ensures close to 39 inches of legroom for rear passengers. When the second row is folded flat, the Envista can fit up to 42 cubic feet of cargo.

Under the hood, the Envista carries a 1.2-liter turbo engine and a six-speed automatic transmission. Along with 136 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, this powertrain achieves a GM-estimated 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

Follow our coverage at The News Wheel for more information on the 2024 Envista, 2024 Encore GX, and other Buick models.