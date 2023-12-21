No Comments

Ford Beefs Up 2024 F-150 Raptor R to 720 Horsepower

Just visualize the Ram TRX in all that dust back there. Ford sure did

Photo: Ford

One had to wonder if Ford was actually just going to let the F-150 Raptor R come in just two ponies shy of snatching a superlative out of the hands of the Ram TRX. And, as it turns out, they absolutely weren’t gonna. Ford has confirmed that the 2024 F-150 Raptor R will clock in at 720 horsepower, a modest bump of 20 horsies but more than enough to take the title of most powerful off-road truck from Ram.

Another Hot New Truck from Ford: 2024 Ranger soars with badass new Raptor

According to Ford, the new F-150 Raptor R gets its boost from recalibrating the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 to widen the torque curve. That and a reduction in air inlet losses power Ford to a numeric victory over the Ram TRX, which tops out at 702 horsepower in its final model year. The Raptor R’s torque figures are unchanged at a comfy 640 lb-ft.

F-150 Raptor R’s power bump comes with modest price increase

Better yet? The 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R doesn’t get all that significant a price bump to match its nice jump in output. Up just about $1,500 from the 2023 model, which made a mere 700 horsepower, you’re looking at about an extra $75 per bump in horsepower. The F-150 Raptor R Equipment Group comes in at $31,575 on top of the cost of a 2024 F-150 Raptor, adding that beefy V8 and upgrades like the FORD-branded grille, carbon fiber appliques, and leather Recaro seats.

At a base MSRP of $111,550, you might even say it’s downright affordable — especially compared to the Ford GT, which clocked in at $500K and made 60 fewer horsepower. And you don’t even have to fill out an application and have an almost incalculable amount of luck on your side to get one. It’s not too late for an impulse Christmas purchase, you know.

Want to jazz things up a bit more? For an extra $1,925, you can add Code Orange beauty rings for your beadlock wheels. They’re exactly what they sound like: orange rings, and beautiful ones at that.

Look at those beadlock beauty rings! Sonic would weep with joy

Photo: Ford

Ford notes that the original F-150 Raptor hit the scene in 2009 with a maximum of 411 horsepower, so the 2024 Raptor R represents a tidy 75% increase in horsepower after 14 years. Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis suggests that the TRX will someday ride again, so we can probably look forward to electrified versions of these two hosses going at it again down the road. Given the rate of inflation, look for the 2038 F-150 Raptor Lighting to put out something like 1,260 horsepower.