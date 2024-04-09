No Comments

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets Faster, More Rugged

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E can get 700 lb-ft of instant torque

Photo: Ford

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is getting some notable upgrades for 2024, and the result is an even more ridiculous performance beast. With a new Performance Upgrade option that boosts torque by 100 lb-ft, the Mustang Mach-E GT can now rocket from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds. That’s 0.2 seconds quicker than the previous model and faster than both the Tesla Model Y Performance and the Porsche Macan 4 Electric.

Performance Upgrade boosts torque to 700 lb-ft

This impressive boost in quickness comes with the help of a new rear eMotor, which improves torque for RWD and AWD models across the lineup. But that’s far from the only performance improvement Ford’s making with the 2024 Mustang Mach-E. The Mach-E GT now gets MagneRide Damping and Brembro front brakes standard — these features were previously only offered with the Performance Edition.

Pairing the Performance Upgrade and Bronze Appearance Package saves you a couple hundo

Photo: Ford

The Performance Upgrade option effectively replaces the Performance Edition and continues the uneasy trend of improved performance and capabilities being locked behind a paywall. You can add the Performance Upgrade to the Mustang Mach-E GT at the time of purchase or unlock it down the line. Doing so boosts output to 700 lb-ft of torque, trimming the 0-60 by a half-second and improving its quarter-mile to 11.8 seconds.

Ford is offering the Performance Upgrade as a one-time $995 standalone option. You can cut that to $745 if you bundle it with the Bronze Appearance Package or optional wheels and tires.

2024 Mustang Mach-E lineup adds top Rally trim

Meet the new 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally

Photo: Ford

Another notable change for 2024 is the addition of the Mustang Mach-E Rally, effectively replacing the California Route 1 and slotting in above the GT. A more off-road-focused variant of the Mustang Mach-E, the Rally increases the suspension by 20 mm, rides on grippy 23/55 R19 Michelin CrossClimate2 tires, and gets a pair of racing stripes that play nicely off colors like Grabber Yellow and Eruption Green. The Rally also comes standard with the Performance Upgrade, making it as beastly on the track as it is on the trail.

“We have always explored new areas of performance, and the combination of a rally-tuned suspension, dual-motor electric powertrain, and wicked styling makes the Mustang Mach-E Rally a different kind of performance vehicle that will excite customers chasing their next adventure,” said Mustang Mach-E Chief Engineer Donna Dickson.

Max range climbs, charging network expands

Ford also reveals that several Mustang Mach-E configurations see significant improvements to their EPA-estimated range. The base Mustang Mach-E Select with standard-range battery and RWD gets a 20-mile boost, topping out at 250 miles on a full charge. The Mustang Mach-E Premium with extended-range battery and RWD now offers the best range of any model, going from 300 to 320 miles of range. The GT also gets a 10-mile bump, settling in at 280 miles on a full charge.

Another major improvement: Mustang Mach-E drivers now have access to more than 15,00 Tesla Superchargers via the BlueOval Charge Network. New and existing owners can receive a free Fast Charging Adapter through June 30 by enrolling in the BlueOval Charge Network (no Twitter subscription required, thankfully). The adapter can be purchased for $230 starting in July.

Better still, Ford says it’ll now take less time to charge a Mustang Mach-E. 2024 models with the extended-range battery now recharge 20% faster at a DC fast charger, shaving nearly nine minutes off the 2023 model’s time.

Orders for the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E are open as of Tuesday. The base price is $39,995 for the standard-range RWD Select, and the Mustang Mach-E Rally tops out at $59,995.