At Last, the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Comes to America

The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor: It’s what you think it is

Photo: Ford

It’s been a scant five years since Ford revealed the Ranger Raptor for various markets abroad, and in that time, one question has persisted: When is this thing coming to America? Welp, the answer to that question is this summer, because the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is very nigh indeed.

The Raptor will be the top model in the all-new 2024 Ranger range, offering up the exact kind of off-road, trail-ready capabilities the name implies. We’re talking a reinforced frame, next-generation FOX 2.5-inch Live Value Internal Bypass shocks, Rock Crawl and Baja Drive Modes, and Trail Control. All the ingredients Ford needs to take aim at the Ranger’s competitors and solidify its truck as the go-to weekend warrior.

2024 Ford Ranger Raptor brings the heat with twin-turbo V6

Photo: Ford

Ford wasn’t going to come for the Colorado ZR2 and Toyota Tacoma TRD without bringing the heat under the hood. And, thus, the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor sports a Ford Performance-tuned 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 that puts out a best-in-class 405 horsepower along with 430 lb-ft of torque. It runs nice and smoothly with the class-exclusive 10-speed SelectShift and a revamped four-wheel-drive system with an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case and electronic locking differentials at both ends.

If you need any proof of how hard the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor goes, the Ranger that won the Baja 1000 in the midclass category was a pre-production version of this same truck. And Ford notes that the same truck celebrated its victory by making the almost 200-mile trek back home to California. So it should be stout to say the least.

The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor also gets the requisite styling upgrade, including the name Ford plastered across the grille and 33-inch BFGoodrich KO3s wrapped around standard 17-inch wheels or optional beadlock-capable wheels. It looks the part as readily as it performs up to it.

Imagine yourself here. Bliss, no?

Photo: Ford

Inside, we’ve got a unique interior with Ford Performance front seats with side bolsters and Code Orange accents all throughout. And the Ranger Raptor gets the full complement of tech that the truck offers, including the combo of a 12.4-inch digital cluster and 12-inch SYNC 4A touchscreen as well as Pro Trailer Backup Assist.

The waiting the hardest part, but that’s over now. The all-new Ford Ranger Raptor goes on sale later this month and will be up for grabs later this summer.