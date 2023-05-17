No Comments

2024 GMC Sierra HD Lineup Adds AT4X Off-Road Truck

Photo: GMC

The refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD lineup will soon be adding a highly capable new AT4X trim level. High-end off-roading features and rugged design help this heavy-duty truck master all types of terrain, while sophisticated features and advanced technologies give the AT4X a premium look and feel. An AT4X AEV Edition will also be available, supplying an even higher level of off-road performance.

Meet the 2024 Sierra HD: The newest version of GMC’s premium heavy-duty truck

The Sierra HD AT4X and AT4X AEV will both be available with GMC’s upgraded 6.6-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine, which now boasts 470 horsepower, 975 lb-ft of torque, and 18,500 pounds of max towing. A 6.6-liter gas V8 is available as well.

“Each model delivers unique strengths,” Buick-GMC Global VP Duncan Aldred noted, “with the all-new Sierra HD AT4X taking it to the max, giving our customers the most luxurious and most off-road capable HD we’ve ever offered. AT4X means you can conquer almost any terrain, in complete comfort and with the towing power to bring your recreational toys, gear, or camper along for the adventure.”

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X

Photo: GMC

Sierra HD AT4X highlights

The Sierra HD AT4X tackles all-terrain driving with the help of advanced features like Multimatic DSSV dampers, a rear electronic-locking differential, and specially designed steering components. The suspension comes with a 1.5-inch factory lift for better ground clearance, and the truck is protected from obstacles by an aluminum skid plate in front and a steel skid plate over the transfer case. The wheels showcase 35-inch Goodyear Territory tires.

Inside, the Sierra HD AT4X displays an Obsidian Rush color scheme with full-grain leather upholstery, Vanta Ash wood trim, and power massaging front seats. A 13.4-inch touch display, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and 15-inch head-up display are included, too.

The Sierra HD AT4X AEV Edition

Photo: GMC

Sierra HD AT4X AEV Edition highlights

The Sierra HD AT4X AEV Edition builds on the AT4X by adding a package of tough features designed by American Expedition Vehicles. These include stamped-steel front and rear bumpers with integrated recovery points, heavy-duty steel skid plates, and 18-inch Salta wheels. The interior incorporates AEV logos on the front headrests and floor liners.

Both 2024 Sierra HD AT4X models will go into production soon and should be available sometime this fall.