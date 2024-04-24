No Comments

2024 Mazda CX-30 Overview

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 is a sporty crossover that’s well-suited to small families and solo drivers. It’s a bit smaller and more affordable than the Mazda CX-5, but it still provides plenty of premium amenities and a thrilling ride.

Exterior

The Mazda CX-30 may be a family-friendly crossover, but it doesn’t let that hold it back from displaying the brand’s signature sporty styling. This fun and functional crossover stands out from the crowd with its stylish S-curve sculpted along the side of its body, giving it a sense of dynamism even at a standstill. Available features include heated power side mirrors that keep fog at bay, roof rails to help you carry more cargo, and a rear power liftgate.

Interior

On the inside, the Mazda CX-30 is loaded with family-friendly amenities. Its five-seat cabin provides 20.2 cubic feet of space for your everyday essentials, like sports gear, groceries, or a stroller. Fold down the backseat for 45.2 cubic feet of space. An available heated front seat and heated steering wheel help take the sting out of your wintertime drives.

When it comes to tech tools, the Mazda CX-30 has you covered with a standard 8.8-inch infotainment system with wired smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone functionality, and a six-speaker sound system. Available upgrades include a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, wireless smartphone charging and connectivity, and Sirius XM Satellite Radio, along with Sirius XM Traffic and Travel Link for live updates on everything from road conditions and gas prices to sports scores and weather.

Powertrain

The Mazda CX-30 comes standard with a 191-horsepower SKYACTIV engine that earns 29 mpg and delivers 186 lb-ft of torque. Starting at the 2.5 Carbon Turbo trim, your CX-30 will boast a Turbo engine that churns out a maximum of 250 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. All models boast i-ACTIV AWD with off-road traction assist for a more confident grip on the road.

Safety

Smart safety features come standard on the Mazda CX-30. Its included driver-assist technologies include Driver Attention Alert, high beam control, rear seat alert, a rear view monitor, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Higher trims provide peace of mind with an adaptive front lighting system, traffic sign recognition, and a 360-degree monitor.



