2024 Mazda CX-5 Overview

Photo: Mazda

The 2024 Mazda CX-5 puts a refined twist on your everyday commuter-friendly crossover. This efficient CUV delivers the brand’s signature sporty looks and athletic handling with a price tag that’s within reach for young families and solo drivers alike.

Exterior

Befitting of the Mazda brand, the CX-5 sports a sleek silhouette and sporty sculpting. Its good looks are complemented by functional features including standard auto-leveling headlights and automatic rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers. Upgrade for an available adaptive front lighting system and automatic power-folding side mirrors. Gloss black exterior accents add some striking style to select trim levels.

Interior

With five seats and 30 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row, the Mazda CX-5 is versatile enough to keep up with a busy family’s needs. Fold down the second-row seats to access 58.1 cubic feet of room. Leatherette seating comes standard, but select trims offer leather upholstery in several colors, including Black, Parchment, and Caturra Brown.

The Mazda CX-5’s comfort and convenience features include standard dual-zone climate control, wired smartphone connectivity, a six-speaker sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with intuitive voice commands. Step up for wireless connectivity, a wireless phone charger, wireless smartphone connectivity, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Powertrain

At the entry level, the Mazda CX-5 comes equipped with a SKYACTIV-G engine that pumps out a maximum of 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. On top of that, it can earn up to 31 mpg on the highway.

On the 2.5 Carbon Turbo trim level and above, the Mazda CX-5 boasts a SKYACTIV-G Dynamic Pressure Turbo engine with up to 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque. Despite the boost in power, this dynamo still provides an estimated 27 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Like many other Mazda models, the CX-5 comes equipped with a wealth of safety tools. Its standard amenities include lane-keep assist, the lane departure warning system, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Higher trims come with Traffic Jam Assist, a 360-degree view monitor, and Driver Attention Alert.

