2024 RAM 2500 Overview

The RAM 2500 is a heavy-duty truck that delivers big on towing power, modern conveniences, and advanced tech features. Here’s a look at what this capable pickup brings to the table.

The 2024 RAM 2500 features a lineup of seven models: Laramie, Rebel, Limited Longhorn, Limited, Tradesman, Big Horn, and Power Wagon.

Exterior

The RAM 2500 lets you customize its design and functionality with a range of Mopar accessories. The available Mopar Sport Performance Hood enhances engine cooling while giving your truck an athletic spin. Choose the Mopar Bed Step for easier access to the cabin, or outfit your truck with telescoping trailer mirrors to boost your visibility.

The RAM 2500’s truck bed also offers plenty of versatility. The model’s exclusive RamBox Cargo Management System offers built-in LED lighting, a power outlet to charge your tools, and a drainage plug for easy cleaning. And since it’s lockable, it’s ideal for storing your valuables.

Interior

On the inside, the RAM 2500 features spacious, foldable rear seating and in-floor Ram Bins for additional storage. Up front, a versatile center console can charge your phone and protect your valuables from prying eyes.

In addition to its luxury features, the RAM 2500 comes with a high-definition Uconnect® 5 NAV infotainment system, as well as a 12-inch touch-screen display. Standard wireless smartphone connectivity gives you access to your favorite apps and music on the go.

Powertrain

The RAM 2500 boasts a 6.4-liter HEMI® V8 engine. It breaks new ground with best-in-class standard 410 gas horsepower, while also churning out 429 lb-ft of torque. With this default dynamo at your disposal, you’ll be able to haul up to 4,000 pounds and tow a maximum of 17,730 pounds.

Upgrade to the available 6.7-liter Cummins® Turbo Diesel I6 engine. It boosts your towing capacity to 19,990 pounds, while reducing payload to 3,150 pounds.

Safety

The RAM 2500 makes trailering safer and easier. Choose the available 360-degree Surround View Monitor to make maneuvering easier. The built-in Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System takes the guesswork out of trailer maintenance. And if you need help seeing what’s behind your vehicle when your truck bed is piled high with cargo, opt for the available real-time digital rearview mirror. It provides a live camera feed, so you can always see what’s going on.

Stay tuned to The News Wheel for more coverage of your favorite RAM models.