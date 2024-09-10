No Comments

2024 Subaru Impreza Overview

Photo: Subaru

The 2024 Subaru Impreza is the brand’s affordable, yet capable, hatchback model. It starts under $25,000, comes standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and a wealth of safety features. Plus, for 2024, the Impreza is all new, complete with a fresh look, more tech tools, and a more powerful engine.



The 2024 Subaru Impreza is available at three trim levels: Base, Sport, and RS.

Exterior

The latest model of the Impreza boasts more torsional rigidity and less weight, designed to give it a smoother ride and sportier handling. Dress up your new Impreza in seven available exterior colors: Crystal Black Silica, Ice Silver Metallic, Magnetite Gray Metallic, Pure Red, Oasis Blue, Sapphire Blue Pearl, and Crystal White Pearl. At the base trim level, it features roof crossbar mounting points and at higher trims, you can opt for an available power moonroof.

Interior

The five-seat Subaru Impreza features dual-zone climate control across the entire lineup. Its 60/40 split seats make it simple to expand the 20.4-cubic-foot cargo bay, with 56 total cubic feet of space. Standard dual-zone automatic climate control keeps every passenger comfortable.

Get the most out of your drive with the Subaru Starlink 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus infotainment system, which comes complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. And rear-seat USB-A and USB-C charging ports enable your passengers to keep their devices charged.

Powertrain

The Impreza kicks off 2024 with a more powerful lineup of engines. The spirited 2.0-liter SUBARU BOXER® four-cylinder dynamo delivers 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. Upgrade to the RS model for the 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® 4-cylinder engine, which offers plenty of pep with 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. And for even more confidence on the road, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive come standard across the entire lineup.

Safety

All models of the Impreza come equipped with Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. This induces Automatic Emergency Steering, a brand-new tech tool that helps you avoid accidents. On top of that, it boasts Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Pre-Collision Throttle Management to mitigate collisions.

For more info on the Subaru lineup, stay tuned to The News Wheel.