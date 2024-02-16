No Comments

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Gets Next-Gen Redesign

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet’s top-selling SUV is rolling out with an all-new design and other major updates for the 2025 model year. Here’s a closer look at what’s in store for the next-generation Chevy Equinox.

What’s New for 2024? Check out the top changes for this year’s Chevy, Buick, and GMC lineups

Photo: Chevrolet

A new look for the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox

For 2025, the Equinox showcases a fresh exterior design that places it in line with the rest of Chevrolet’s SUV lineup, especially the new Traverse. It has a wider build and tougher stance than before, along with more muscular fenders, a squared-off hood and grille, and floating C-pillar fins. All-LED lighting is standard across the lineup.

Inside, the Equinox has a more spacious feel with a reshaped dash, premium textured surfaces, and extra console storage space. Amenities like heated front seats and a heated steering wheel now come standard. When the split-folding rear seatbacks are lowered, the Equinox can fit up to 63.5 cubic feet of cargo — easily accessible with the help of the newly available Autosense power liftgate.

Photo: Chevrolet

The revamped Equinox trim lineup

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox lineup has been streamlined down to three trim levels. LT is the new entry-level trim, and it comes with standard 17-inch aluminum wheels, a chrome grille, and cloth upholstery. It’s also available with a two-tone roof option. RS adds black exterior accents (including an available contrast roof), 19-inch Carbon Flash wheels, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and Torch Red/Santorini Blue seats upholstered in Evotex.

The rugged ACTIV trim is a new addition to the lineup. Highlights include machined-face aluminum wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, an off-road-tuned suspension, a grille with vertical inserts and gray accents, a white contrast roof option, and a Maple Sugar/Black interior with seats trimmed in Evotex and sueded microfiber.

Photo: Chevrolet

New and returning tech features

All Equinox models receive a new (and larger) screen array for 2025. This setup includes 11.3-inch center display, which angles toward the cockpit for better visibility and integrates with an 11-inch digital instrument cluster. A six-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone integration, 5G Wi-Fi® hotspot capability, and Google built-in services come standard.

As usual, the Chevy Safety Assist package comes standard, providing systems like Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. Other standard safety features include Side Bicyclist Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Braking, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Photo: Chevrolet

Key 2025 Chevrolet Equinox capabilities

When it comes to performance, the Equinox mostly sticks with the tried-and-true for 2025. The same 175-horsepower turbo engine as previous years comes standard on all models and offers up to 1,500 pounds of towing capacity. However, two new transmissions are available: a CVT for FWD models and an eight-speed automatic for AWD models. There’s also a new Electronic Precision Shift controller on the steering column. Plus, RS and ACTIV trims receive a drive mode selector with up to three settings: Normal, Snow, and AWD-only Off-Road.

Chevrolet hasn’t announced an arrival date for the 2025 Equinox yet, but it’s expected to arrive sometime later this year.