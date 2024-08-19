No Comments

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Equinox enters the 2025 model year with a restyled exterior, updated technologies, and an expanded list of standard amenities. Even as this compact SUV debuts its new look and new features, it maintains the high utility, capability, and value that have made it a perennial bestseller. For 2025, the Equinox lineup has been simplified into three trim levels: LT, RS, and the new ACTIV.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and handling

As it has for the past several model years, the 2025 Equinox carries a 1.5-liter turbo engine that delivers 175 horsepower, 203 lb-ft of torque, and 1,500 pounds of max towing. New for 2025, it comes paired with a CVT (for FWD models) or an eight-speed automatic transmission (for AWD models). Also new is a console-mounted drive mode selector with Normal, Snow, and Off-Road settings to maximize performance in multiple settings. In addition, ACTIV models gain an extra level of capability with a standard off-road-tuned suspension.

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior design

The 2025 Equinox showcases a more rugged and powerful exterior look. Along with a build that’s 2.5 inches wider, this SUV catches the eye with visual elements like squared-off wheel openings, fin-shaped C pillars, and new LED headlamps. Plus, each trim level gets its own unique grille, front fascia, and wheel designs. RS also adds sporty black accents and an available black contrast roof, while ACTIV shows off all-terrain tires and an available white contrast roof. Notable exterior amenities include the new AutoSense liftgate, heated wiper park, and roof rails — all of which are optional on LT and standard on RS and ACTIV.

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior features and space

The updated interior of the 2025 Equinox includes new standard features like heated front seats, a heated and wrapped steering wheel, and a rear center armrest. Active Noise Cancellation, rear USB charging ports, and remote start are included as well. The cabin can also be upgraded with power front seats, Evotex upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power sunroof. As always, the Equinox seats five, including nearly 40 inches of legroom for rear passengers. The trunk fits nearly 30 cubic feet of cargo, all the way up to a max of 63.5 cubic feet when the second row is folded flat.

Photo: Chevrolet

Infotainment and safety tech

One of the biggest highlights for the 2025 Equinox is a new 11.3-inch center touchscreen. It’s paired with an 11-inch digital driver display and provides access to key standard features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Google built-in services, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and Bluetooth connectivity. Also standard is a new package of OnStar One Essentials, including voice assistance, navigation, and Automatic Crash Response.

The Equinox also comes with an extensive list of standard safety features, starting with Chevy Safety Assist technologies like Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. Many other high-tech features are included as well, such as Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Side Bicyclist Alert, and a Safety Alert Seat.

Learn more about the Equinox and other Chevrolet vehicles by following our brand coverage here at The News Wheel.