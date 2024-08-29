No Comments

2025 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2025 Chevrolet Suburban has been freshly revamped for the latest model year. The latest iteration of the Suburban has even more smart safety features, a stylish new look, and even a more powerful diesel dynamo.

Exterior

The new Suburban sports a refreshed design with updated daytime running lights, more 24-inch wheel designs, and a new front fascia. It also gained two new exterior paint options: Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Cypress Gray.

Interior

On the inside, the updated Suburban has been redesigned to have a more spacious and open feeling. A lower instrument panel increases your visibility, while a new standard 17.7-inch display puts your infotainment technology at your fingertips. An updated center console gives you more versatility and a conveniently located wireless charging station. A redesigned steering wheel gives the cabin a more premium feeling, while trim-exclusive design features take style to the next level.

Victory Red stitching gives the RST model a distinctive look, while the Premier trim sports a new Jet Black and Sky Cool Gray interior. Select trims also feature touches like Galvano Chrome, real wood decor, and Piano Black trim.

As in previous years, the Suburban can seat up to nine passengers. It also continues to boast a best-in-class cargo volume of 144.5 cubic feet.

Powertrain

For the latest model year, the Suburban boasts an updated 3.0-liter turbo-diesel Duramax engine. It delivers 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque, representing a 10% increase in horses compared to last year’s model. With this dynamo under the hood, your Suburban will be able to tow up to 8,100 pounds of cargo.

The Suburban comes standard with a 5.3-liter V8 engine that cranks out 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. It enables a maximum towing capacity of 8,200 pounds. And if you upgrade to the 6.2-liter V8, you’ll get to have 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque at your disposal, along with a maximum towing capacity of 8,000 pounds.

Safety

Like most other Chevy models, the Suburban comes equipped with Chevy Safety Assist. This standard safety bundle includes Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, and many other technologies that are designed to prevent and mitigate collisions. Other standard amenities include HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Mode, and Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist. Available upgrades include Super Cruise, a hands-free driving technology that works with over 400,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada.

To learn more about the latest Chevy models, stay tuned to The News Wheel.