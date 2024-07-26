No Comments

2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer is a budget-friendly small SUV that doesn’t skimp on customization and convenience. From its versatile interior to its sporty good looks, here’s a glance at what it has to offer.

Exterior

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer features rugged styling and a massive selection of customization options. It offers both solid exterior colors and dual-tone designs, such as Blue Metallic/Mosaic Black Metallic on the RS trim and Nitro Yellow Metallic/Summit White on the ACTIV model. Personalize your ride further with a variety of wheel options, or choose from a variety of trim levels with exclusive design options. The ACTIV model stands out from the crowd with its black mesh grille with Titanium chrome accents, skid plates, and a specially tuned off-road suspension system.

Interior

Photo: Chevrolet

The Trailblazer makes the most of its compact design. On the inside, it features about 41 inches of front legroom and nearly 40 inches of rear legroom. With space like that, it’s roomy enough for both kids and adults to ride along comfortably. In terms of cargo space, the Trailblazer provides 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats. While it’s not breaking any records in its segment, it’s got plenty of room for necessities like groceries, book bags, and strollers. With all of its rear seats flattened, it gives you 54.4 cubic feet of storage space to stow your gear. The Trailblazer even lets you fold down its front passenger seat, allowing you to carry items up to 8.5 feet long.

Power and Performance

The Trailblazer features two engine options. The standard 1.2-liter turbo pumps out 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, while the available 1.3-liter Ecotec dynamo offers 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. On top of that, the 1.3-liter engine doesn’t compromise on efficiency — it earns up to 33 mpg under highway driving conditions. Plus, the available engine gives you added confidence on the road with a trio of available drive modes and optional all-wheel drive.

Safety

Like other Chevrolet models, the 2025 Trailblazer comes equipped with the Chevy Safety Assist bundle of active safety tech tools. These include IntelliBeam automatic headlamps, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and the Following Distance Indicator. Higher trims offer more advanced features, including Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Park Assist, a helpful innovation that takes the guesswork out of maneuvering your vehicle into tight spots.

The 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer is an affordable model that’s ideal for work and play. If you’re still searching for the right fit for your lifestyle, check out our coverage of other Chevy models.