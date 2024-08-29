No Comments

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Adds Sasquatch Package, More Tech

Photo: Ford

The Ford Bronco Sport has made quite the footprint for Ford since its debut a few short years ago, and that footprint is only getting bigger for 2025. The new and improved Bronco Sport gets downright mythological with the addition of the Sasquatch Package, making the SUV even more off-road capable.

“Bronco Sport customers love the outdoors and go off-roading 3.5 times as often as the owners of competitive vehicles and camping twice as often,” says Ford Enthusiast Vehicles General Manager Matt Simpson. “They want to know they can overcome obstacles that come their way, which drove our designers and engineers to push Bronco Sport to a new level of capability and performance to let our customers do more and have more fun off-road.”

And push it the Sasquatch Package does. Available for the 2025 Bronco Sport Outer Banks and Badlands, this package upgrades an already robust foundation with a rear twin-clutch and locking differential, Bilstein rear shocks, beefy 29-inch Goodyear Territory all-terrain rubbers with a unique open-tread design, and a new Rally G.O.A.T. Mode that sustains gear and hones the throttle for improved performance on the dunes. A max of 8.3 inches of front suspension travel and 8.7 inches of rear suspension travel doesn’t hurt the cause, either.

Photo: Ford

The 2025 Ford Bronco Sport adds even more off-road-focused features, including class-exclusive Trail One-Pedal Drive, a 360-degree camera with class-exclusive Trail View and Split View, and class-exclusive AUX switches. And it’s more accessorizable (not a word, but should be) with the addition of Bronco Bolts that allow for upgrades such as brush bars, lightning rigs, and unique grab handles. Because, as it turns out, folks love spending money kitting out their Bronco Sports.

“We know that Bronco Sport customers spend more on accessories than any other customer in the segment,” says lead designer Dan Kangas. “With that in mind, we designed the 2025 Bronco Sport to encourage creative customer interaction with modularity and upfit points that make adding new accessories easier than ever.”

Photo: Ford

Inside, the Bronco Sport gets a nice upgrade with SYNC 4 and a largest-in-class 13.2-inch center touchscreen. That means the 2025 model adds essentials like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Ford Power-Up over-the-air software updates. Also new for 2025, the Bronco Sport upgrades to Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ as its standard driver-assist suite, adding Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Evasive Steering Assist, and BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert.

Ford lists a starting MSRP of $29,995 for the 2025 Bronco Sport Big Bend. The Badlands starts at $39,995, and the Sasquatch Package costs $2,990 extra (not including an additional $525 graphic package). The core Bronco Sport lineup hits dealers in November, and the Sasquatch stomps its way forth starting Q1 2025.