2025 INFINITI QX60 Overview

Photo: INFINITI

The 2025 INFINITI QX60 is a seven-seat upscale SUV. For the latest model year, it’s been updated with a more fuel-efficient engine, additional standard features, and a new appearance package. Here’s a look at what else it brings to the table

Exterior

The INFINITI QX60 features elegant styling and a sleek profile. You can customize the INFINITI QX60 with the new Black Edition package, which gives your SUV gloss black exterior accents, 20-inch Gloss Black wheels, and a black interior headliner. This package only pairs with three exterior colors: Majestic White, Mineral Black, or the new Harbor Gray paint option.

Interior

With seven seats, the QX60 makes a suitable family vehicle, especially if you have young children along for the ride. Its second-row seats offer 38 inches of legroom, while third-row passengers get 28 inches of space to stretch out. While that’s a bit cramped for adults, the third row is perfectly sized for little ones in car seats and booster seats.



Its cargo capacity follows a similar pattern. It offers 14.5 cubic feet behind the rear seats, putting it on par with a mid-size sedan’s trunk — enough space for groceries and miscellaneous daily essentials. If you’re looking for a more functional cargo space, you’ll need to flatten the rearmost seats. This will provide you with 41.6 cubic feet of room. And if you’re looking to maximize your storage room, simply flatten the entire rear seating space to access all 75.4 cubic feet of the QX60’s cargo capacity.

And when it comes to amenities, the QX60 has you covered with available climate-controlled massaging front seats, heated second-row outboard seats, and standard leather upholstery. On top of that, it features a 12.3-inch touch screen display with standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and wired Android Auto™, along with a 17-speaker premium sound system.

Powertrain

The 2025 model of the QX60 features a 2.0-liter VC Turbo engine that pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Together, this dynamic duo puts 268 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque at your fingertips. And it doesn’t compromise on fuel economy — it earns an EPA-estimated 27 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Like many INFINITI models, the QX60 comes with a full suite of active safety technologies including Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, and Lane Departure Warning. Available upgrades include Traffic Sign Recognition, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, and Driver Attention Alert.