No Comments

3 Chevrolet Vehicles Win 2021 APEAL Awards

The Chevrolet Corvette won its segment in J.D. Power’s 2021 APEAL Study

Three Chevrolet models topped their segments in the J.D. Power 2021 APEAL Study, which evaluates owners’ emotional attachment to their new vehicles. The Chevrolet Corvette, Blazer, and Tahoe were each crowned as winners in this annual survey.

All Sizes and Shapes: Learn about the Blazer, Tahoe, and Chevrolet’s many other SUVs

The U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) Study quizzes more than 100,000 owners on how they feel about 37 different vehicle factors, including performance, design, comfort, and how it feels to get in and out. Their responses are used to create overall brand scores and to elevate individual winners in 23 different segments.

Chevrolet APEAL winners

The Chevrolet Corvette won the Premium Sporty Car segment, beating out rivals like the Lexus LC and the Porsche 911. With its innovative mid-engine design, up to 495 horsepower, and a top 0-60 time of less than 3 seconds, the Corvette is well-positioned to create an emotional connection. Just last month, the Corvette also won a J.D. Power Initial Quality Study award, solidifying its place atop its segment.

The Chevy Blazer was the APEAL Study’s top midsize SUV

Photo: Chevrolet

In the Midsize SUV segment, the Chevrolet Blazer outpaced the Nissan Murano and Hyundai Santa Fe to finish first. The Blazer makes its emotional appeal with an aggressively sporty look, fun-to-drive dynamics, and a sophisticated and high-tech interior. J.D. Power isn’t the only organization to highly rank the Blazer this year — the SUV recently won its segment in AutoPacific’s 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards.

The Chevrolet Tahoe was named the best Large SUV. Along with its highly similar sibling, the GMC Yukon, the Tahoe was the only vehicle in its segment to post above-average scores. The Tahoe received a complete redesign for 2021, catering to new owners’ emotions with expanded passenger and cargo space, smoothly powerful performance, and extensive interior tech and styling upgrades.

For more information on the Corvette, Blazer, Tahoe, and other Chevrolet vehicles, dive into our brand coverage here at The News Wheel.