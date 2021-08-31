No Comments

Chevy Corvette Ranks High In the 2021 JD Power IQS Study

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51

Each year J.D. Power releases its Initial Quality Study, which evaluates how many problems drivers experienced in their new vehicle during their first 90 days of ownership. Vehicles that earned the least complaints top their segments. This year’s study puts the Chevrolet Corvette as the highest-ranked vehicle in the Premium Sporty Car category.

The Chevrolet Corvette delivers a thrilling ride thanks to its all-new LT2 6.2-liter V8 engine. It pairs with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and generates ratings of 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. When you equip the Corvette with the available Performance Exhaust or Z51 Performance, the ratings increase to 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. The Z51 Performance Package also enables the Corvette to hit a top track speed of 194 miles per hour. You’ll also appreciate the spirited performance that propels the mid-engine Corvette to 60 mph in only 2.9 seconds.

About the study

Although the 2021 J.D. Power IQS revealed a 2 percent increase in new-vehicle quality over the 2020 study, it’s 3 percent lower than the average improvement rate that’s been trending over the last 10 years.

According to J.D. Power, infotainment systems are the main source of complaints from new vehicle owners.

“Owners are caught in the middle when vehicle and phone technologies don’t properly connect,” said Dave Sargent, vice president of automotive quality at J.D. Power. “This year there are many examples of smartphone technology not working as intended in new vehicles. With more vehicles being fitted with the wireless technology owners want, the study reveals an increase in connectivity problems between smartphones and vehicles, leaving many owners unhappy.”

The top complaint according to this year’s study is smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Spotty smartphone integration replaced the tech complaint of voice recognition fails that dominated the IQS study since 2011.