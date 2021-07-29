No Comments

Chevy Models Win 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards

The 2022 Colorado Trail Boss

Photo: Chevrolet

AutoPacific surveyed the owners of 89,000 new cars and light trucks in its New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey to determine which vehicles are the most satisfying. Based on these results, AutoPacific announced the winners of the 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards, which include the Chevrolet Blazer, Colorado, and Camaro.

Blazer

The 2022 Blazer RS

Photo: Chevrolet

The Blazer earned an award in the Premium Mid-Size Crossover SUV category after receiving the best satisfaction rankings in 25 attributes out of 36. Survey participants appreciated the overall comfort, driver’s seat adjustability, ease of getting in and out of the vehicle, brand reputation, easy-to-use controls, sporty styling, and exterior size of the Blazer. They also noted that the Blazer to be fun to drive, helping it edge out the competition.

Colorado

The 2022 Colorado Trail Boss

Photo: Chevrolet

Owners found the Colorado to be the most satisfying Compact Pickup. It ranked as well or better than competitors in 23 measured attributes. The survey discovered that the Colorado offers plenty of visibility for drivers and easy-to-use controls as well as makes it convenient to access the cabin. Owners were especially impressed by the truck’s performance, ranking it highly for the acceleration, power, and handling attributes. The Colorado also has a better touch-screen size and exterior styling than the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger.

Camaro

The 2021 Camaro ZL1

Photo: Chevrolet

The Camaro topped the Sporty Car segment, ranking equal to or better than competitors like the Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang in 29 attributes. The sixth generation of the car earned praise for its paint choices, muscular design, reliability, safety features, braking, and responsive handling. On the inside, its simple-to-understand gauges, styling, touch-screen size, and driver’s seat adjustability also received high marks.

Chevrolet was not the only GM brand to take home 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards. GMC was the Highest Satisfaction Popular Brand, while the Cadillac XT4 and XT5 won in their respective segments.