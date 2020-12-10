No Comments

3 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Maine

Photo: ellenm1 via CC

Maine is a state full of natural beauty and wonder, and during the holiday season it transforms into a real winter wonderland. This year, the holidays are looking very different thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the holiday spirit remains at the following drive-thru holiday light displays.

The Perfect Present: Meet the 2020 Chevy Corvette

Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

For the last six years, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay have hosted a walking tour of sparkling holiday lights through its breathtaking grounds. This year, the Gardens Aglow event has been changed to a drive-thru light display because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In order to experience the magic, you must purchase a ticket for a specific date and time slot. Arrival times are in 15-minute increments from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. It’ll cost $30 per car if you’re a member of the gardens, and $40 per car if you’re not.

Pandora’s Winter Lights

During the holiday season, downtown Portland is transformed into a winter wonderland replete with colorful lights and light displays. Take a driving tour using the guide provided by the city and see the lights at Longfellow Square, Congress Street, Lincoln Park, Boothby Square, Pleasant Street Park, and much more.

You also have the option of walking downtown Portland to check out the lights, but make sure you take precautions like social distancing and mask-wearing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Holiday Trail of Lights

More than 60 residents and businesses in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel have gone all out this year, and their displays are listed on a map you can download from the city’s website. Once you’ve visited all the light displays, you can vote for your favorite by making a donation. Proceeds from voting dollars go to the Town of Kennebunkport, who will distribute it among area nonprofits.

In addition to seeing Christmas lights and donating to charity, you will be entered into a raffle for every vote you make. The winners will receive “staycation” packages for local area attractions.

Luxury Cars: What’s new for the Cadillac CT4 and CT5?