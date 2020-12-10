No Comments

3 Hyundai Vehicles Earn 2021 KBB Best Buy Awards

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line

Photo: Hyundai

Three Hyundai models deliver the highest value in their segments, according to the 2021 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards.

KBB named the Santa Fe as the best midsize SUV to buy in 2021, the Elantra as the best compact car, and the Kona Electric as the best electric vehicle.

“We are thrilled to win three unique Kelley Blue Book Best Buy awards in the eco, car, and SUV segments for 2021. Our Kona Electric, new Elantra, and significantly enhanced 2021 Santa Fe are breakthrough products and we heartily agree with the editors of KBB.com in their decision to give these standout vehicles one of the most prestigious awards in the industry,” said Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai Motor North America’s VP of product planning and mobility strategy.

Each year, KBB puts an exhaustive amount of work into compiling its Best Buy Awards list. The website makes its decisions based on careful testing and evaluation by experts, pricing and cost-of-ownership data, customer reviews, and more.

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Photo: Hyundai

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

The 2021 Santa Fe won its category thanks to a snappy refresh that elevated nearly everything about the vehicle. KBB pointed out that the Santa Fe now has new and better powertrains, a more stylish and sophisticated look, and new technologies like remote parking and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra

Photo: Hyundai

2021 Hyundai Elantra

KBB’s best compact car, the 2021 Elantra, got the nod based on its smooth-handling new platform and fresh styling. Other factors included its much-improved fuel efficiency, standard feature offerings, and lineup variety. In addition to the regular Elantra, customers can also choose from the eco-friendly Elantra Hybrid or the sporty Elantra N-Line.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric

Photo: Hyundai

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric

“Hyundai’s secret to making the Kona EV so good is that it managed to make it simple to forget that you were driving an electric car,” KBB noted. Other high points for the Kona EV include 258 miles of driving range, generous standard features, and a well-made interior.

