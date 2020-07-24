No Comments

33-inch Digital Display Revealed for the Cadillac Lyriq

The Lyriq in all its eye-catching glory

Photo: Cadillac

The upcoming Cadillac Lyriq is one of 2020’s most anticipated vehicle reveals. After first being teased way back in 2019, the electric SUV was scheduled for an official reveal in April. Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, its public debut moved to August. Thankfully, GM has been trickling bits of exciting information to eager enthusiasts over the last few months, and the latest Lyriq reveal is a doozy. A 33-inch digital display doozy, to be more precise.

A look at the Lyriq’s 33-inch digital display

On July 22, General Motors took to the internet to share the first photo of the Cadillac Lyriq’s interior. That photo, seen below, revealed the jaw-dropping digital dashboard display for the first time. Understandably, the reveal caused quite a stir.

Photo: Cadillac

Pretty impressive, wouldn’t you say?

Large digital displays aren’t new to the automotive industry. Other new vehicles like the Nissan Ariya and the Tesla Model 3 have sizable screens, as well. The difference comes down to size and ingenuity; the Lyriq’s 33-inch digital display is larger than the Model 3’s by 18 inches, and larger than the Ariya’s by more than 20 inches. Another aspect that sets this screen apart is its single-pane construction. Instead of using multiple panels, only one sheet of glass was used for the Lyriq’s screen. These innovations have led GM to describe the display as “industry-leading.”

“The size of the Cadillac Lyriq display is a huge differentiator for us,” says GM’s senior design manager for UI, Bill Thompson, in an interview with Electrek.com. “The form factor is going to be very industry-leading. The huge 33-inch display is a very big differentiator for us, even among the other brands in our portfolio. All this information and all this intelligence will get passed down to the rest of the company. It’s the platform itself that is all new.”

The Cadillac Lyriq is still expected to make its public debut in August. The electric SUV will hit Chinese dealerships in 2021, and make its way to North America the following year.