6 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Florida

While it’s unlikely you’ll see a white Christmas in Florida, there are plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Across the entire Sunshine State, you’ll find a variety of drive-thru Christmas light displays to light up your holiday season.

Holiday Fantasy of Lights

The Holiday Fantasy of Lights is open every night until January 2, including holidays. Located in Coconut Creek, Florida, the path stretches three miles long and includes extravagant scenes and decorated trees along the way. Admission is $20 per car, and you can pay an extra $2 for special-effect glasses, and a portion of the proceeds are donated to local charities.

Daytona Magic of Lights

The Daytona International Speedway is located in Daytona Beach, on the east coast of Florida. For the holiday season, Daytona hosts the Magic of Lights celebration. With a 1.5-mile long course in the largest lighted sports facility in North America, it’s sure to be an experience you won’t forget. Admission begins at $20 per car; a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Florida Hospital Foundation.

Sowell’s North Pole Christmas Light Display

In Milton, Florida, Sowell’s North Pole Christmas Light Display provides a more than a dazzling drive-thru light display — it offers tasty concessions and camel rides, too. Admission is $15 per car, and you can feel free to drive through the display as many times as you want. The display closes right after Christmas, on December 27.

Space Coast Lightfest

Open every night through the end of the year, Space Coast Lightfest is located in Melbourne, Florida. The attraction has more than three million lights on display, and stretches just over a mile long. Admission is $15 per car, but if you bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots, you’ll receive a $2 discount. Higher ticket prices apply to vans and buses, but motorcycles get in for just $5.

Jax Illuminations

Jax Illuminations bills itself as “Jacksonville’s best drive-thru light show.” And with over a million twinkling LED lights that dance to the tune of popular Christmas songs, it’s certainly a tough act to beat. The show isn’t open during inclement weather, so check the attractions website or social media before you set out. Tickets for a passenger vehicle cost $20 from Sunday through Thursday, and $25.00 on Fridays and Saturdays. The event runs until January 2.

The Wonderland Of Lights and Santa’s Village

Located just outside of Tampa Bay, this massive attraction features a mile-long drive-thru light show. But the fun doesn’t stop there — The Wonderland Of Lights also features photos with Santa, concessions, wagon rides, camel rides, and a wolf exhibit. Tickets cost $25 per vehicle, or $65 for a season pass. The event runs until December 27.