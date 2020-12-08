No Comments

4 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Illinois

Light displays are one of the most magical parts of the holiday season. While in a normal year you might hit the displays downtown or at the zoo, the ongoing pandemic makes that much harder in 2020. Instead, make a list of drive-thru light displays so you can enjoy the season without all the COVID risk. Here are four displays to check out in Illinois.

East Peoria Festival of Lights

Starting on Thanksgiving night and running until Jan. 3, the East Peoria Festival of Lights hosts a fun holiday light drive-thru called Folepi’s Winter Wonderland. Tickets cost $10 per regular vehicle, $30 per minibus, or $150 per full-size bus. The display consists of a candy cane factory, dinosaurs, animals, lighted arches, and more. Festive music is available by tuning to 88.1 FM.

Manchester Court Holiday Light Show

Every December, the cul-de-sac island at Manchester Court in Naperville lights up for a festive show, completely free of charge. The show loops constantly and you can drive through and watch it safely from the warmth of your car. Lights are synchronized to music that you can hear on 88.5 FM.

While the show is free, the family collects donations for local charities. You can drop a donation in one of two donation boxes to the left and right sides of the light display. Please note that the light show is closed on Mondays in 2020 because of a huge increase in traffic.

Rockford Festival of Lights

First started in 1989, the Rockford Festival of Lights offers a COVID-safe festive family experience for the grand price of $0. This free event has more the 70 light displays made possible by sponsorship from local businesses.

The Rockford Festival of Lights is open Friday-Sunday in December from 5-11 p.m., and nightly starting Dec. 18. The final show will take place on New Year’s Eve, ending at midnight for a unique way to kick 2020 firmly in the rear.

Aurora Festival of Lights

Aurora’s Festival of Lights is totally free, making it a popular destination for Illinois families of all sizes. The driving route takes you through one mile of festive lights, including depictions of snowflakes, Santa’s toy factory, and trains. The event is made possible by the City of Aurora and the Rotary Club of Aurora, and while it’s free for all attendees, donations are very much appreciated. This year, you can donate online — no in-person donations are accepted because of the pandemic.

Check out the light show Sundays through Thursdays from 5-9 p.m., or Fridays and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m., ending on Dec. 27.

