4 Hyundai Vehicles Among 2021’s Best New Cars for Teens

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Photo: Hyundai

U.S. News & World Report has named four Hyundai vehicles to its list of 2021 Best New Cars for Teens. The Elantra Hybrid, Kona, Ioniq Hybrid, and Santa Fe Hybrid each stood out with a mix of high-tech safety, parent-friendly connectivity, and efficient dependability.

In creating this list, U.S. News assessed vehicles across four pricing brackets. Winners must be available with advanced driver-assist features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist. They also need to offer parental monitoring and control options like smartphone alerts and speed limiting technology. Finally, vehicles are required to have high crash-test scores and good predicted reliability ratings.

2021 Elantra Hybrid

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid was named the Best New Car for Teens in the $20,000-$25,000 bracket. Among its winning qualities: numerous standard safety technologies (including Driver Attention Warning and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection), a five-star overall crash rating from the NHTSA, and economical performance that yields up to 56 mpg in highway driving.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona

Photo: Hyundai

2021 Kona

In the $20,000-$25,000 bracket, the Best New SUV for Teens award went to the 2021 Hyundai Kona. U.S. News noted that the Kona boasts excellent crash-test scores from both the IIHS and NHTSA. It also comes standard with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist. On higher trims, the Kona offers Bluelink connected services to help parents set speed maximums and supervise how far from home teens are allowed to drive.

The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Photo: Hyundai

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid took top billing as the Best New Car for Teens in the $25,000-$30,000 segment. Key features include great crash scores, standard emergency braking and lane-keeping technologies, available systems for monitoring blind spots and rear cross traffic, and available Bluelink teen monitoring services. It’s a budget-friendly option, too, getting up to 60 mpg on the highway.

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Photo: Hyundai

2021 Santa Fe Hybrid

Among vehicles in the $35,000-$40,000 range, the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid won out as the Best New SUV for Teens. This model’s many standard features include Blind-Spot and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist; Lane Keeping and Lane Following Assist; and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian, Cyclist, and Junction Turning Detection. It also comes with standard Blue Link services and boasts superb crash-test and reliability scores.

