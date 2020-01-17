No Comments

5 Coolest Cars from Zack Bia’s Instagram

Zack Bia (far right) looking absolutely ecstatic next to Kendall Jenner

Photo: shabbaaaaa.la

If you’re not sure who Zack Bia is or why you should care, you’re not alone. The mysterious young man has over a quarter of a million Instagram followers and frequently appears in photos with celebs like Kylie Jenner and Drake. But with no acting, music, or athletic credits to his name, many have been wondering how he can afford to sit courtside at Lakers games or why he’s in Paris one day and Miami the day after.

Some curious fans have even sleuthed around the internet for clues pointing to rich parents, but Zack recently took to his Instagram story to shut those rumors down, insisting that he comes from nothing and that his single mother worked hard to provide for him. In any regard, no matter what’s going on with this dude, we can’t deny that he’s got a lot of sweet cars on his profile — here are my 5 favorites.

5. Mercedes-Benz W123

This car made the list because it seems like Zack Bia has an appreciation for classic luxury. When it first debuted in the mid-70s, the W123 was the epitome of class and sophistication. If you want to pose with a car like this, you might be able to afford one at auction for just a few thousand dollars.

4. Tesla Model X

While it isn’t the most expensive vehicle on this list, with a starting MSRP of $81,000, the Tesla Model X is still a sweet ride thanks to its Falcon Wing doors. Not to mention, it’s always cool to help save the environment with an efficient ride. 🤓

3. Matte Black Lamborghini

With the doors of the matte black Lambo up and a location tag of Gotham City, many of Zack’s followers took to the comments section to say he looked like a young Bruce Wayne in the Batmobile. I’m not sure about that… but I’m definitely sure Bruce Wayne is one of few people who can afford this car.

2. Rolls Royce Phantom

Here’s just one instance of Zack Bia posing with Drake, this time in front of a white Rolls Royce Phantom. The picture was taken by well-known celeb photographer Kevin Wong at an undisclosed location. In case you were wondering, the Phantom starts at $450,000. Oof.

1. Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon 6×6

You’ve probably seen the standard Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon cruising around major cities, but the 6×6 version is a bit rarer than that. The six-wheeled vehicle is equipped with overhead LED light bars and all-terrain tires, and starts at $975,000 from luxury automotive seller Crave Luxury.