5 Things to Consider When Repainting Your Car
This article is sponsored by Maler Painting Services.
Vehicles are painted to help prevent rust, but there’s also a visual appeal to their exterior color. Car paint comes in variety of distinctive colors and wraps, and can be customized in all sorts of ways. Whether your car’s clear coat is peeling or if it has rust spots you want to cover up, you’ll want to be sure you follow these specific steps from Maler painting services to get the best deal and high quality work.
1. Ask for the required time
Some vehicle paint shops boast a turnaround time of three days or less, but you should typically anticipate your car to be in the shop for at least a week for quality work to be done. Modern paint can’t bind to some older paints due to oxidation and blurring. Therefore, it takes some hard work to remove the existing layers of old paint to smooth the service and prep it for the new paint.
2. Request a budget estimate first
The cost for a new paint job on your car can depend on many variables, including prep work required, the number of parts that need to be painted, and the quality of the paint you choose. When asking for an estimate on the total cost, be sure to ask the shop to include the prep work. Additionally, if you wish for the shop to repair any dings or dents, that will need to be taken into account. Keep in mind that while you may want just one part painted, you may need to have multiple parts covered to ensure the new exterior looks professional and high quality.
3. Remove your possessions
When painting a vehicle, a shop will typically open the doors to spray interior parts of the vehicle, if needed. As such, you should remove all valuables and interior add-ons from your car before submitting it to the paint shop. Not only does this protect your possessions, it also clears the way for the painters when they’re maneuvering in and out of your vehicle.
4. Hire professionals
While it might be tempting to get a “good deal” from a random guy offering car painting on social media, you’ll want to be sure you hire a professional service for this job. Your vehicle costs thousands of dollars and the last thing you want to do is get it back looking worse. A professional car painter will have the proper tools and high quality paint to ensure your car looks amazing when completed and for many years to come. Additionally, some professional shops even have wraps that you can choose from to add even more customization to your ride.
5. Ask for a warranty
Painting the exterior of a car can be a costly experience, upwards of $5,000. With that kind of money on the line, you should ask the shop you hire for a guarantee or warranty for the job. Most paint companies already offer a warranty for their products, but it doesn’t hurt to ask the shop for some extra peace of mind to cover their work. That way, you’re protected down the line if anything happens to the paint job in the event that it was improperly applied to your vehicle.